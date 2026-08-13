Why are fashionistas willing to wear wide-legged pants despite tripping over them?

Fashion content creator Rushali Sharma says the problem is the proportion. “Fashion should never come at the cost of comfort or functionality. While I appreciate oversized and extra-long silhouttes, they need to work with the person wearing them,” she opines. Sharma has had a close call herself with an overly long dress from the same brand, as she shares, “It was so long and restrictive that I almost tripped while walking. It reinforced my belief that great design should move with the wearer, not limit them. Since then, I’ve altered several wide-leg trousers to suit my height, and honestly the overall look remains just as polished.” Sharing her experience with wide-leg pants, she says she had instances where she tripped on the stairs, adding that her current concern is her pants getting stuck to her bike’s stand.

Shetty, however, doesn’t see the ‘trend’ as a case of consumers choosing fashion over. “These pants are more comfortable than skinny jeans,” she adds. The issue, she says, is the length, especially when the hem reaches the foot. Her experience changed how she looks at the length of the wide-leg trousers. “A good rule of thumb is to make sure that your wide, long pants are not so long. Basically, they should fit above or maybe at ankle level or just a little below, but definitely not to foot level,” Shetty suggests, while Sharma thinks brands need to abandon oversized or extra-long silhouttes. “They are beautiful and can elevate an outfit, but they do need to balance aesthetics with practicality. Offering varied inseam lengths or more region-specific fits would make these styles accessible to a much wider audience,” she believes.