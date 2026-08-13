Why are fashionistas willing to wear wide-legged pants despite tripping over them?

Ouch! You probably had this vicarious response while seeing a lot of ‘now trending’ videos on social media featuring a popular brand’s wide-leg trousers, ‘jokingly’ dubbed as ‘death pants’. One wrong step and you could find yourself regretting life’s choices, especially the first thought that prompted you to wear these ‘not-so-fun’ trousers. Best known for their airy state and comfort, these pants, which come with extra-long hems, are now labelled ‘perilous ‘ for leaving many battered and bruised, and when it comes to getting down the stairs or escalators, the stakes only get higher, sometimes even deciding the next of life. In a city like B’luru, where a typical day can mean navigating metro stations, escalators, stairs, uneven pavements and roads, the length of a garment can matter a lot.
Bengaloreans share their tryst with long wide pants...and the injuries after
Content creator and parent coach Karina Shetty learnt this the hard way. Wearing wide-legged trousers at home, barefoot, she was simply walking when her left toe caught the hem of her trouser leg. Her foot twisted as she took the next step, resulting in a fracture of her pinky bone. “I didn’t even fall. I just tripped and stumbled,” she recalls. Shetty has been moving around in a steerable knee scooter post the fall. After the incident, she discovered other women online describing strikingly similar experiences.
Fashion content creator Rushali Sharma says the problem is the proportion. “Fashion should never come at the cost of comfort or functionality. While I appreciate oversized and extra-long silhouttes, they need to work with the person wearing them,” she opines. Sharma has had a close call herself with an overly long dress from the same brand, as she shares, “It was so long and restrictive that I almost tripped while walking. It reinforced my belief that great design should move with the wearer, not limit them. Since then, I’ve altered several wide-leg trousers to suit my height, and honestly the overall look remains just as polished.” Sharing her experience with wide-leg pants, she says she had instances where she tripped on the stairs, adding that her current concern is her pants getting stuck to her bike’s stand.
Shetty, however, doesn’t see the ‘trend’ as a case of consumers choosing fashion over. “These pants are more comfortable than skinny jeans,” she adds. The issue, she says, is the length, especially when the hem reaches the foot. Her experience changed how she looks at the length of the wide-leg trousers. “A good rule of thumb is to make sure that your wide, long pants are not so long. Basically, they should fit above or maybe at ankle level or just a little below, but definitely not to foot level,” Shetty suggests, while Sharma thinks brands need to abandon oversized or extra-long silhouttes. “They are beautiful and can elevate an outfit, but they do need to balance aesthetics with practicality. Offering varied inseam lengths or more region-specific fits would make these styles accessible to a much wider audience,” she believes.
A dramatic hem can look effortless in a photograph, but keeping it out of the way during a hurried commute is another matter. Lifestyle influencer Dishyata Roy sees the trend as something that can be adapted to everyday movement. “Wide-leg and extra-long trousers have become a defining fashion trend because they create a relaxed, elevated silhouette. Like any trend, though, fit plays a huge role. She believes a little thought can keep the look functional. “A hem that’s too long can affect comfort and movement, especially in busy urban settings. This isn’t about the trend being impractical, but about styling it thoughtfully,” she adds.
Rakshitha, a city-based fashion designer, has had her own encounters with rogue hems, particularly when moving quickly. Yet, she draws a clear line between the silhouette and the way it fits, sharing, “I’ve had moments where the extra long helm got caught under my shoes while walking, especially running up the stairs or escalators. When the hem extends beyond the foot, it naturally becomes a tripping hazard.”
Wide-leg trousers have been around in various forms for generations and have evolved from functional clothing into a mainstream fashion staple. She adds, “They are one of the most comfortable styles because of how they offer breathability and ease of movement. The issue lies with the proportion and fit.”
When it comes to solution for the love of such trousers, Rakshitha suggests adjustments, including folding hems or using ankle cuffs. The designer also sees a role for brands as international fashion becomes increasingly popular in India. “Brands should consider offering multiple inseam lengths, localised sizing or clearer communication that certain runway-inspired styles are intentionally designed to be altered. This would help consumers make more informed purchasing decision,” says Rakshitha as she leaves a note for action for brands. Roy’s advice is simple: pay attention to the fit and style the silhouttes around how one actually moves.
Footwear can also help the silhouette stay better. Rakshitha recommends heels, platform shoes or comfortable boots, while rounded-toe shoes can reduce the chances of stepping on the fabric. For a more playful fix, she suggests gathering the excess hem with a scarf tied around the ankle, turning a practical adjustment into a practical detail.
This article is written by Sruthi Hemachandran
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