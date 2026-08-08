Ballet sneakers are fashion’s latest identity crisis and we’re completely on board

Celebrities have only fuelled the frenzy. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Roberts have all been spotted embracing the trend, styling the shoes with everything from slip dresses and oversized bombers to wide-leg trousers and trench coats.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Critics have labelled sneakerinas the "Marmite shoe" of the decade, with some arguing they resemble jazz shoes more than actual ballet slippers. Yet even sceptics admit the comfort factor is hard to ignore. With sneaker-level support wrapped in an elegant silhouette, ballet sneakers strike a balance between fashion and function. Love them or hate them, they have danced well beyond microtrend territory and secured a place as one of 2026's defining shoes.

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