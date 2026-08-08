Ballet sneakers are fashion’s latest identity crisis and we’re completely on board

Move over Sambas and chunky dad sneakers. Ballet sneakers, also dubbed sneakerinas, are stepping into the spotlight as this year’s most divisive footwear trend. Marrying the rounded toe, ribbons and delicate silhouette of a ballet flat with the cushioned rubber sole of a sneaker, the hybrid style has quickly become every fashionista's latest obsession, even if it has split the internet down the middle.
The hybrid has been building momentum since the balletcore boom, but 2025 was its breakout year. According to Google Trends, searches for "ballet sneakers" jumped 211 percent between the beginning of 2025 and early 2026. Fashion insiders see it as part of a wider shift away from chunky, technical trainers towards sleeker, low-profile silhouettes.
Part of the appeal lies in its contradiction. Coined by stylist Allison Bornstein, the "wrong shoe theory" celebrates unexpected footwear pairings, and ballet sneakers embody it perfectly. Think satin ribbons meeting grippy rubber soles, or slipper-like uppers finished with sneaker-grade support. The result feels playful, practical and surprisingly versatile.
Luxury labels including Miu Miu, Prada, Simone Rocha, and Louis Vuitton have all offered runway interpretations, while sportswear brands such as Puma, Adidas, Onitsuka Tiger and Nike have introduced more wearable versions. Puma's Speedcat Ballet became an early breakout hit, while Vivaia's viral Sneakerinas have earned a devoted following thanks to their lightweight feel, machine-washable construction and comfort-first design.
Celebrities have only fuelled the frenzy. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Roberts have all been spotted embracing the trend, styling the shoes with everything from slip dresses and oversized bombers to wide-leg trousers and trench coats.
Not everyone is convinced, though. Critics have labelled sneakerinas the "Marmite shoe" of the decade, with some arguing they resemble jazz shoes more than actual ballet slippers. Yet even sceptics admit the comfort factor is hard to ignore. With sneaker-level support wrapped in an elegant silhouette, ballet sneakers strike a balance between fashion and function. Love them or hate them, they have danced well beyond microtrend territory and secured a place as one of 2026's defining shoes.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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