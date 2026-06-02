How Virieno Christina Zakiesato is bringing ballet to Nagaland
Ballet was never popular in Nagaland and still isn’t much. But dancer-choreographer Virieno Christina Zakiesato started ballet in her early twenties, while she was still in college. As she loved dancing and discovered the professional side of the art form, in just a few years, she groomed herself not just in ballet but in a few other dance forms too. Soon after, she became a rolemodel for budding dancers in her hometown, learning not just the steps and techniques at her institute in Dimapur, Virieno’s Ballet, but also taking inspiration from her hard work and perseverance.
She shares what she found most intriguing: how ballet provided structure and discipline in her life as a student, which further strengthened her foundation for other dance forms like jazz, contemporary, and modern dance, which she has explored in her career. Excerpts:
What are the essential skills required for someone considering ballet?
The essential skills start with something very basic and that is consistency and showing up every day, even on difficult days. You need to have strong listening and comprehension skills to understand corrections in class and apply them to the body, which will result in growth. While traditional ballet academies like the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and The Royal Ballet School once required specific body types, that’s changing nationally and internationally; dancers of different body types are now excelling in ballet.
How does ballet manage to embody both pain and grace simultaneously, and what steps can one take to achieve this balance?
The beauty of ballet is that it looks effortless and graceful, like gliding through a dream state. Behind that elegance, dancers train intensely every day, practising consistently until movements become fluid and effortless. Ballet doesn’t get easier, but you become stronger, more enduring, and more comfortable with the pain and difficulty. The sweat, tears, and effort behind the scenes are what create that graceful appearance. By showing up daily, practicing with consistency, treating your body as a temple, and developing grit and tenacity, you achieve the balance of embodying both pain and grace simultaneously.
What kind of opportunities exist for pursuing ballet as a profession or career?
Ballet offers diverse career opportunities for those with kinesthetic intelligence and body-based movement modules. With increased global accessibility, dancers can apply to prestigious ballet schools and international companies. While some pursue ballet exclusively as professional performers in ballet companies or corps, others become versatile contemporary or modern dancers. Beyond performing, ballet training opens doors to careers in sports, fitness, coaching, teaching as well as therapeutic movement practitioners. The skills developed through ballet training can segue into many other sectors, making it advantageous even if you don’t pursue ballet alone. Ultimately, the opportunities depend on your personal choices and awareness of your strengths.
Are there any misconceptions about pursuing ballet as a career?
There are several misconceptions about ballet, especially in India and Nagaland.
First, parents think it’s only for the wealthy, but it’s an investment like any other art form.
Second, many believe ballet creates ugly feet, which is false — ballet actually develops articulated feet by working the entire foot anatomy from toes to heels.
Third, parents worry their child won’t know what to do after learning ballet, but ballet offers tremendous value. When children train in ballet, they’re simultaneously listening to music, counting beats, and moving their bodies, which exercises the brain through multiple neural pathways. Ballet develops posture, alignment, body awareness, kinesthetic awareness, spatial awareness, and proprioception. It affects how children think, comprehend, and connect with their environment through neuroplasticity, shaping their personality in profound ways.
How does the ballet scene in Nagaland look like now?
Ballet is still catching up in Nagaland because it’s relatively new, and people either embrace it out of curiosity or avoid it because it’s unknown. There are young families and parents enquiring about ballet for their children, but it’s not yet popular as a widespread art form. Ballet’s strength is that it’s codified and structured — every movement, position of feet and hands are precise and standardised French terminology is taught universally. While ballet is gaining momentum in major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata, Nagaland is still in the early stages. However, there’s hope that as students from Virieno’s Ballet grow up and pursue careers or higher education, they’ll help raise awareness and popularity of ballet in the state.
Does the government help you in any way?
The government does not help in any way currently. Virieno’s Ballet was born out of the sheer need to share the love and art of ballet with the children in our home state. However, the government has no involvement or support in ballet at this time.
Can one start ballet at any point of their lives?
Yes, absolutely. Anyone who is passionate and curious can start ballet at any point in their life. While training young is ideal, adult ballet classes exist for beginners and those wanting to learn the art form. Ballet offers so much beyond its graceful appearance — discipline, structure, improved posture, mental agility, and overall wellbeing.
For adults, a 60-minute ballet class provides focused time for yourself, allowing you to learn, gain knowledge, and see real progress in your body. This process itself creates tremendous value and enrichment in an adult’s life.
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