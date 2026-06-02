How Virieno Christina Zakiesato is bringing ballet to Nagaland

Ballet was never popular in Nagaland and still isn’t much. But dancer-choreographer Virieno Christina Zakiesato started ballet in her early twenties, while she was still in college. As she loved dancing and discovered the professional side of the art form, in just a few years, she groomed herself not just in ballet but in a few other dance forms too. Soon after, she became a rolemodel for budding dancers in her hometown, learning not just the steps and techniques at her institute in Dimapur, Virieno’s Ballet, but also taking inspiration from her hard work and perseverance.

She shares what she found most intriguing: how ballet provided structure and discipline in her life as a student, which further strengthened her foundation for other dance forms like jazz, contemporary, and modern dance, which she has explored in her career. Excerpts: