Anita Sharma on pursuing the lesser-known classical dance form from Assam, Sattriya

Hailing from Assam, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anita Sharma grew up in a family where art and culture were not just appreciated, but deeply woven into everyday life. Her mother’s profound cultural inclination became a strong influence in her early years.

“My elder sister was also receiving formal training in Sattriya dance, which further exposed me to the form. It was my mother who took me, at the age of seven, to begin my formal training in the dance form,” she shares. Her grandfather, the eminent historian late Benudhar Sharma, and her father, who was deeply connected with literature, contributed greatly to this enriching environment, and her home was often visited by poets, writers, and other distinguished personalities from the cultural world. As she performed at Season 2 of World Dance Day & World Heritage Day Celebrations, presented by SPICMACAY in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi, we speak with her.