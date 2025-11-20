In Majuli, Raas Mahotsav merged with mourning as Assam remembered Zubeen Garg

When filmmaker Chinmoy Barma stepped off the ferry in Majuli, this Raas Mahotsav, the island introduced itself the way only ancient landscapes can — through the air. “The first thing I noticed was the air,” he said. “Cool, clean, carrying a soft sense of divinity, taking tiny steps into winter.” Only after that came the chorus: people moving toward the sattras, khol rehearsals thumping like a heartbeat under soil, and those unmistakable pre-Raas murmurs that sound like faith clearing its throat.

But this year, Majuli wasn’t just preparing for Raas. It was bracing around a very fresh bruise.

Chinmoy Barma, Anirban Hazarika and Nilpawan Borah walked Majuli’s Raas trails, and witnessed how the island folded its grief for Zubeen Garg into every ritual beat

Assam hasn’t recovered from losing the singer and composer Zubeen Garg, and Majuli — always hyper-attuned to the emotional weather of the region — carried that grief. The island felt familiar, yes, but quieter. “The celebrations continued,” photographer Anirban Hazarika observed, “but with a quiet dignity, as though the island was honouring Assam’s cultural soul.” Tribute corners stood beside Raas stages like unplanned shrines. Cutouts of Zubeen da, draped in flowers, shared space with mythic tableaux. Groups walking to the pandals would inevitably slip into Mayabini.