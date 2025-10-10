Majuli Music Festival 2025 gets rescheduled in memory of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen was never merely a musician...he was an emotion, a roaring force that seamlessly wove together music, humanity, social conscience, and spiritual depth. His melodies weren't just songs; they were the very pulse of Assam, resonating deeply and inspiring generations across the Northeast and beyond to dream bigger, express truthfully, and remain fiercely rooted in their beautiful cultural identity.

Majuli Music Festival has always been a guiding light for voices from the soil for artistes, dreamers, and changemakers, and Zubeen embodied this spirit completely. In his eternal honour, this year's festival is dedicated entirely to his everlasting legacy, ensuring his music, his message, and his immense love for people continue to echo along the sacred banks of the mighty Brahmaputra and Kherkotia.

"As we gather under the December sky, we invite every single person to join us not just to celebrate music, but to celebrate the vibrant, transformative life of a man who showed us, with every note he sang, the power of art to heal, unite, and transform lives. Zubeen da will forever live through every note sung and every heart that beats for music. His music is now a part of our collective soul,” says the show curator Mukul Doley.

An unforgettable line-up and a special dedication at Majuli Music Festival 2025

Majuli Music Festival 2025 promises to be a resounding tribute to the power of music, featuring an exciting lineup of 21 indie artistes from across India, representing diverse regions and beautiful musical traditions. We are also thrilled to share that discussions are underway for performances by Mohit Chauhan and other prominent Bollywood artistes, blending soulful melodies with the vibrant, spiritual energy of Majuli.