Sabyasachi faces fresh scrutiny over brooch saree design

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, India's most bankable couturier — the man behind Deepika Padukone's, Anushka Sharma's, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's wedding trousseaus — has spent the better part of a decade oscillating between global acclaim and social-media pile-ons. The latest round centres on an old, familiar fault line in fashion: where does inspiration end and imitation begin?

Sabyasachi faces fresh copying allegations over a saree design

The current wave of scrutiny traces back to a post from Ila Anoop, a Dehradun-based designer and former Indian Air Force pilot who runs her own independent label. Anoop observed back in July that a saree from Sabyasachi's latest collection bore a striking resemblance to a design she had put out back in 2017.

In her post, she described the moment in personal terms — noting that his work had once inspired and guided her own, which made seeing it echoed back this way sting all the more.