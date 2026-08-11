Sabyasachi and The Met announce multi-year collaboration

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has entered into a multi-year partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This collaboration will see the Indian couturier mine 5,000 years of art history for a series of jewellery, accessories, and clothing collections in the years ahead.

Sabyasachi x The Met: Jewellery inspired by Byzantine art

The announcement, which was made on Tuesday, places Sabyasachi not only as a visitor to the Met's famous front steps every May but also as a creative interpreter of its permanent collection. This is one of the most important honours the organisation bestows upon a living designer, and it is uncommon for an Indian couturier on this scale. On September 15, at New York Fashion Week, the partnership's first phase will make its debut with a high jewellery collection that is solely inspired by Byzantine art and material culture.