What is a milk saree? Everything you need to know about the sustainable fabric

If you have been scrolling your devices and stopped at the mention of the milk saree, you were exactly like the hundreds of people world over. What is known to be one of the healthiest drinks is now the name of a saree? This thought may have come across as very bizarre, but there’s also a simple logic to this growing fashion trend.
Once you hear the name milk saree, you cannot not visualise the artificially generated visuals of a glass of milk turning into a milky white saree. But the truth is far away from that. While milk saree is a genuine fabric, it is not the milk that we drink. These are made from protein fiber which is derived from casein. Casein, in turn, is one of the leading proteins found in milk. And that is the mystery of the name – milk saree. This regenerated protein fibre is usually mixed with threads of silk, cotton or viscose to make the fabric with this unique name.
Why have milk sarees grown popular?
Milk sarees are growing in popularity by the day and there are several reasons to it. First, the fabric has a very smooth and light texture which is welcome in the hot and humid tropical climate in India. Second, the fabric is very light-weight, just what one desires in this heat. Third, the saree falls perfectly over the body and gives a fitted, sleek drape. Fourth, one look at the fabric, you would notice a subtle shine, just like what’s spotted in a silk saree. You can curate a classy look without overspending. Fifth, since the proteins are derived from waste milk, it is actually sustainable in the long run. Due to these reasons, they are an emerging choice for work and occasion wear.
How to maintain milk sarees?
The upkeep of a milk saree is probably easier than many other fabrics. All you need to do is be conscious of using fabric protective detergent and going gentle with the hand wash or spinning cycle. Also, utilize the shade to dry the saree so that the colour doesn’t fade. If you are ironing it, then go for low heat ironing.