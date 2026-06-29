What is a milk saree? Everything you need to know about the sustainable fabric

Once you hear the name milk saree, you cannot not visualise the artificially generated visuals of a glass of milk turning into a milky white saree. But the truth is far away from that. While milk saree is a genuine fabric, it is not the milk that we drink. These are made from protein fiber which is derived from casein. Casein, in turn, is one of the leading proteins found in milk. And that is the mystery of the name – milk saree. This regenerated protein fibre is usually mixed with threads of silk, cotton or viscose to make the fabric with this unique name.

Why have milk sarees grown popular?

Milk sarees are growing in popularity by the day and there are several reasons to it. First, the fabric has a very smooth and light texture which is welcome in the hot and humid tropical climate in India. Second, the fabric is very light-weight, just what one desires in this heat. Third, the saree falls perfectly over the body and gives a fitted, sleek drape. Fourth, one look at the fabric, you would notice a subtle shine, just like what’s spotted in a silk saree. You can curate a classy look without overspending. Fifth, since the proteins are derived from waste milk, it is actually sustainable in the long run. Due to these reasons, they are an emerging choice for work and occasion wear.