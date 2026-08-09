6 iconic dishes named after real people (and the stories behind them)

In 1943, a group of military wives from the nearby Eagle Pass Army Air Base entered the Victory Club restaurant in Piedras Negras, Mexico, after hours. The maître d', Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya, couldn't find the chef. Improvising with what he had in the kitchen, he fried tortilla chips, topped them with shredded Wisconsin cheddar cheese and sliced pickled jalapeños, and heated them briefly. When asked what the delicious dish was called, he replied, "Nacho's Especiales."

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