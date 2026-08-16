Everything you need to know about making a great pasta sauce

A great pasta sauce is often less about a complicated recipe and more about getting the basics right. From choosing quality ingredients and using enough olive oil to seasoning thoughtfully and finishing with the right touch of richness, a few simple techniques can make all the difference. Whether you’re making a quick weeknight pomodoro or a slow-simmered Sunday sauce, mastering these fundamentals will help you create a pasta sauce that’s balanced, flavourful and worthy of a second helping.
Start with the best
Never compromise on quality ingredients, use San Marzano or Roma tomatoes for natural sweetness as they carrry low acidity. Canned peeled tomatoes are also an option, if fresh tomatoes are in season, roasting them helps with concentrating the flavour.
The role of olive oil
Olive oil does far more than simply prevent sticking. It carries flavour, adds richness and gives the sauce body, helping it coat every strand of pasta beautifully. The key is balance: too little leaves the sauce thin and watery, while too much can overwhelm the tomatoes. A generous but measured amount creates a smooth, well-rounded sauce.
Building flavour in layers
Seasoning is not a final step but a process that builds flavour throughout cooking. Add salt gradually as you cook the onions and garlic, again when the tomatoes go in, and once more before serving. Tasting along the way helps create a balanced sauce. Since pasta will mellow the flavours, the sauce should taste slightly more seasoned on its own.
Why fat matters at the end
A final touch of fat can transform a good sauce into a great one. Whether it's a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, a knob of butter, or a shower of Parmesan or Pecorino Romano, finishing ingredients add richness, enhance flavour, and give the sauce a glossy, silky texture that feels more complete.
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