What is Palada Payasam, Kerala's milk-based staple dessert?

Palada Payasam is a creamy dessert prepared in Kerala from milk, sugar, and ada, which are tiny bits of rice flakes. The soft pink colour and creamy texture make it an integral part of the traditional dish. In recent times, Palada Payasam has found its way to Onam Sadya, weddings, temples, and domestic functions as well as in cakes, cake tubs, cake jars, tres leches and cheesecakes.

Palada Payasam: How Kerala’s milk-based dessert became an Onam favourite

The history of Palada Payasam is related to the supply of milk in the state of Kerala. In Kerala kitchens prior to the 1970s, coconut milk and jaggery payasams used to be more prevalent. Ada pradhaman, which is prepared using ada, jaggery and coconut milk, is one of the traditional favourites. Some other payasams include parippu payasam (with lentils), chakka payasam (with jackfruit) and pazham payasam (with banana).