Why Iceland's staple food smells like ammonia

One of the most popular traditional dishes in Iceland is fermented shark meat. The Greenland shark meat is well-known for its pungent ammonia-like odour. However, the dish has kept its cultural significance as a sign of survival practices developed during the time of Vikings.

How fermented shark meat is produced in Iceland?

The process starts by cleaning the Greenland shark, including gutting it and chopping its head. Then it is placed on a shallow pit made of sandy soil. The stones help in removing all the liquid from the fish. It can take a couple of weeks to ferment the shark meat to become ready for use, depending on what time of year it is done. After the meat has been cut into small pieces, it needs to be laid and dried for several months until a brown outer layer forms on the meat.