Fricy foods: The trend you have been secretly following all along

But wait, with innovation in the culinary world, the fricy trend is not just limited to this childhood nostalgia or street food practice. It has now evolved to the dining tables and bars of hotels and luxury restaurants. Drinks like spicy guava or mango chilli shake, draw from the same concept and present the same taste only to be drunk from a glass instead of popping them straight into your mouth. For those who love spicy food can go on to experiment with the flavours at home by making a spicy fruit chaat, smoothie or deconstructed fruit-cuts. In fact, digestives like spiced dried fruit slices are equally loved by all.

Hence, it is interesting to see how this age-old practice evolved with time to have new forms and names, becoming one of the most popular trends; needing only your favourite fruit and a pinch of spice; to make something nice.