Does this popular Japanese dish have its origins in Portugal?

When you talk about Japanese cuisine, perhaps the two most popular dishes that come to your mind are sushi and tempura. Crispy fried prawns dunked in mayo or soya sauce and eaten forming a crunch, is one of the most loved Japanese dishes. But did you know that the dish that defines Japanese cuisine may not have originated from the country itself? Just like several cuisines which originated somewhere else but got adopted and was re-invented to become popular in a different place, tempura is one of them. And guess which country it came down from?

How did Tempura get its modern-day form?