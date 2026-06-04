What is South Korea’s One-A-Day banana pack that is solving your breakfast problem?

Bananas are a very misunderstood fruit. While they are extremely good for the health, their ripening process often leads people to shy away from them. Moreover, when you purchase bananas, they come in a bunch, where each banana is at the same ripening stage. This also means that by the time you finish all the bananas, they might start to brown and become softer in texture or develop black spots on them, which creates an affinity to eat them. But, South Korea has found a solution to this problem, and it is one which has managed to win the hearts of the people quite well.
Before delving directly to the problem, let’s put the spotlight on a part of the South Korea food culture. First, life goes by real fast and so many prefer to pick up breakfast on their way to work. Second, travelers tend to visit the supermarkets to pick up things, on a budget, that would sustain them for a while. And a banana is a ‘eat anytime, anywhere’ kind of fruit. It fills the stomach, boosts energy, replenishes the required nutrients in the body, and, for those who love it, it is tasty. You can just peel a banana and eat it, or mash it and throw in a cereal bowl or add milk and blend it to a smoothie.
Now to solve the ripe banana issue, in South Korea, supermarkets stock up on One-A- Day banana boxes called Haru Hana. This is a packaged box with 5-6 bananas that are all in different ripening stages. In fact, to make life easier, it is also labeled which banana you should consume first and which ones thereafter. Not only that, since you can very well see the different shades of yellow and green hues, you would also have an idea of the time you should eat the banana.
This means there is no face twitching or nose blocking while eating a banana anymore. Pick up a box once a week and sustain yourself for a while. This is the perfect and on-budget solution for all your brown banana woes. So are you picking up a One-A-Day banana box next time you are in South Korea?