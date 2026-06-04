What is South Korea’s One-A-Day banana pack that is solving your breakfast problem?

Before delving directly to the problem, let’s put the spotlight on a part of the South Korea food culture. First, life goes by real fast and so many prefer to pick up breakfast on their way to work. Second, travelers tend to visit the supermarkets to pick up things, on a budget, that would sustain them for a while. And a banana is a ‘eat anytime, anywhere’ kind of fruit. It fills the stomach, boosts energy, replenishes the required nutrients in the body, and, for those who love it, it is tasty. You can just peel a banana and eat it, or mash it and throw in a cereal bowl or add milk and blend it to a smoothie.

Now to solve the ripe banana issue, in South Korea, supermarkets stock up on One-A- Day banana boxes called Haru Hana. This is a packaged box with 5-6 bananas that are all in different ripening stages. In fact, to make life easier, it is also labeled which banana you should consume first and which ones thereafter. Not only that, since you can very well see the different shades of yellow and green hues, you would also have an idea of the time you should eat the banana.