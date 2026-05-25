Caviar, ice cream, berries? 7 weird panipuri combos that the Internet loves

Do you think that pani puri cannot get any more creative? Think again! Alchemist, which is a Copenhage-based Michelin-star restaurant, has discovered one of the most viral and weird panipuri combos; a Caviar Panipuri. On first impression, it seemed to be the same thing that is so loved on Indian streets. But instead of having the familiar combination of mint water and potato stuffing inside, the crispy exterior of the snack was garnished with sturgeon caviar, langoustine tartare, and almond cream.

7 other weird panipuri combos the Internet could not ignore