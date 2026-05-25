Caviar, ice cream, berries? 7 weird panipuri combos that the Internet loves

Do you think that pani puri cannot get any more creative? Think again! Alchemist, which is a Copenhage-based Michelin-star restaurant, has discovered one of the most viral and weird panipuri combos; a Caviar Panipuri. On first impression, it seemed to be the same thing that is so loved on Indian streets. But instead of having the familiar combination of mint water and potato stuffing inside, the crispy exterior of the snack was garnished with sturgeon caviar, langoustine tartare, and almond cream.
Caviar panipuri
Alchemist’s viral pani puri may resemble an ordinary pani puri on the outside, but its contents reveal that it is far from being one. Puri is filled with high-class seafood and cream, while smoke gets trapped inside to give you the ASMR effect. Some people found it to be a work of art, whereas others questioned whether pani puri needed an upgrade.
Aamras panipuri
The summer season and panipuri were merged to create a new experiment for which people had a lot to say on social media. As shown in the video, the street food vendor included mango juice with the pani and even inside the filling. It created a unique taste of sweet-sour panipuri that left audiences extremely divided. Among all weird panipuri combos, this one made many people question whether fruit belonged anywhere in a chaat plate.
Maggi panipuri
The concoction proved to be annoying for people who love instant noodles and those who love the panipuri as well. It is because the shopkeeper prepared a packet of noodles called Maggi and filled the masala noodles into the puris. The video went viral on social media platforms within minutes, and people were amazed with its novelty.
Berry panipuri
The list of weird panipuri combos also includes raspberries, cranberries, blackberries, even raisins. These berries introduced the flavor of sweet and sour, and complemented the spicy taste. Some people liked the fruity taste, whereas others did not agree with it.
Pineapple panipuri
Pineapple cubes and juice were introduced into panipuri with a blend of sweetness, spices, and black salt. Those who liked tropical tastes found the taste interesting, but the purists were unimpressed. Nonetheless, the combination did manage to become one of the most popular weird panipuri combinations on social media.
Chocolate panipuri
Yes, this was also the case. Many viral videos showcased the preparation of panipuri using chocolate instead of spices for stuffing them. Some preparations also involved using chocolate sauce instead of pani. While many dessert fans showed interest, they claimed they would never be able to do the same.
Ice cream panipuri
Ice cold, messy, and absolutely mad; ice cream pani puri became yet another sensation on the Internet. These were puris with ice cream inside them which could either be of chocolate or vanilla flavor. This seemed like a dessert more than anything else but nothing could come in between people and their cravings for this snack.