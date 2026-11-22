Nikkei cuisine is a meeting of two culinary worlds, one that grew out of migration, adaptation and necessity. When Japanese immigrants began arriving in Peru in the late 19th century, they brought with them their techniques and food traditions, but soon found themselves working with the ingredients available in their new home. At the Nikkei Inti food festival, chef Nabin Chhetri brings a taste of this cross-cultural exchange to the table.

Exploring Nikkei cuisine

We began with the Avocado tiradito, a pretty arrangement of thinly sliced avocado curled into a rose, topped with beetroot caviar and coriander oil. Shallots dotted the sauce, while aji amarillo and chilli oil brought a gentle warmth. The avocado was rich and buttery, its mellow flavour giving way to the fruity notes of the Peruvian yellow chilli. The Salmon tiradito, however, was the clear winner. Following the same arrangement, it paired the creamy avocado with thin slices of Atlantic salmon, with beetroot caviar adding little bursts of texture. The fish was silky and buttery, its natural richness making the combination feel more complete. The aji amarillo brought a fruity warmth, while the shallots cut through the fat with their sharpness.