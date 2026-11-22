Nikkei cuisine is a meeting of two culinary worlds, one that grew out of migration, adaptation and necessity. When Japanese immigrants began arriving in Peru in the late 19th century, they brought with them their techniques and food traditions, but soon found themselves working with the ingredients available in their new home. At the Nikkei Inti food festival, chef Nabin Chhetri brings a taste of this cross-cultural exchange to the table.
We began with the Avocado tiradito, a pretty arrangement of thinly sliced avocado curled into a rose, topped with beetroot caviar and coriander oil. Shallots dotted the sauce, while aji amarillo and chilli oil brought a gentle warmth. The avocado was rich and buttery, its mellow flavour giving way to the fruity notes of the Peruvian yellow chilli. The Salmon tiradito, however, was the clear winner. Following the same arrangement, it paired the creamy avocado with thin slices of Atlantic salmon, with beetroot caviar adding little bursts of texture. The fish was silky and buttery, its natural richness making the combination feel more complete. The aji amarillo brought a fruity warmth, while the shallots cut through the fat with their sharpness.
The chilli story is an important part of Nikkei cooking. Aji amarillo, the Peruvian yellow chilli, is prized for its fruity, slightly sweet flavour and moderate heat. Rocoto, another Peruvian chilli, has a fleshier, fruitier character and considerably more heat. Aji panca, meanwhile, is usually used dried, bringing mild heat and a smoky, raisin-like depth. Each contributes a different kind of warmth to the cuisine.
Next came the Mushroom tempura, featuring oyster mushrooms coated in a light batter and fried to a shatteringly crisp finish. Their soft, almost meaty interiors and mild earthy sweetness made for a pleasant contrast. The accompanying rocoto mayonnaise was creamy and rich, with the chilli lending it a fruity heat.
The Nikkei mushroom and miso kakemeshi was a comforting offering of Japanese claypot rice tossed with mushrooms and miso, finished with a lemon pepper sauce. Savoury and earthy, the rice was tucked beneath a nest of crisp potato shavings, which added a welcome textural contrast.
The slow-roasted Rocoto-miso chicken leg was less successful. Accompanied by corn mash and a salad of cabbage, olives, lettuce, carrots and beetroot, it had all the makings of a satisfying plate. The corn mash was particularly lovely, sweet and creamy, but the chicken felt oily and lacked the juiciness one would expect from a long cooking process.
There is plenty to explore across the menu, but the Salmon tiradito is reason enough to make a visit.
Meal for two: Rs 1,800. On till November 29. From 12 pm to 3 pm and 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Soy Soi, Kotturpuram.
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