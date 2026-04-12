The newest Nikkei restaurant in Bengaluru serves up delicious cross-continental fare!

To tie it all together, we sipped on Hakushika Yamada Nishiki Honjozo, Hakutsuru Toji Kan and Hakutsuru Excellent Junmai — each saké offering its own personality and honestly, we couldn’t pick a favourite. Chef Bobby Recto has outdone himself with this menu!

Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

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