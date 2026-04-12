The newest Nikkei restaurant in Bengaluru serves up delicious cross-continental fare!

At Tomo Kei, dinner isn’t just a meal — it’s a spirited passport stamp between Peru and Japan, with a side of theatrical flair. This brand new Nikkei hotspot in Whitefield is already making waves and one visit is enough to see why.
We began on a comforting note with the Miso Kabocha, where earthy pumpkin met umami-rich miso in a bowl that felt both indulgent and surprisingly delicate. We also tried the Maiz Sopa con Almejas that delivered a creamy maize base that somehow stayed light on the palate — a clever balancing act that set the tone for what was to come.
The Robata Duck Salad that came next deserves a moment. In fact, several. Easily some of the best duck we’ve tasted in Bengaluru recently, it showcased the finesse of robata grilling while remaining beautifully tender and flavour-packed. It’s the sort of dish you keep returning to, fork after fork, just to be sure it’s really that good.
Sushi lovers are in for a treat here and we went with the Twin Dragon Maki and El Gold Dorado — both vibrant, precise and deeply satisfying examples of Nikkei cuisine done right. There’s a playful confidence in these rolls that reflects the kitchen’s command over both traditions.
Then came the stars of the coastal show: the Classic Ceviche and Salmon Tiradito. Bright, zesty and impossibly fresh, we genuinely couldn’t get enough. Each bite danced between citrus sharpness and silky textures, making it dangerously easy to overindulge.
The Peruvian Corn Ribs that we followed the ceviche and tiradito with brought a delightful surprise — a familiar ingredient reimagined with Asian nuances, while the Yuzu Prawn that we indulged in next leaned into citrus brilliance — the yuzu lending a punchy, aromatic lift that lingered just enough.
One of the evening’s highlights was definitely the Chaufa Rice, prepared tableside. Equal parts umami bomb and culinary theatre, it was as entertaining as it was delicious. The Signature Saltado Chicken and Mushroom that followed, with the mushrooms stealing the spotlight in a rich, was a savoury stir-fry that felt deeply comforting.
And then, the showstopper: Peruvian Spiced Seabass. Perfectly cooked, delicately spiced and unforgettable — the crowning glory of a meal that kept raising the bar. Dessert arrived in the form of Lucuma Tres Leches — delightful in flavour, but even more so for its playful presentation (we’ll let you discover that surprise yourself).
To tie it all together, we sipped on Hakushika Yamada Nishiki Honjozo, Hakutsuru Toji Kan and Hakutsuru Excellent Junmai — each saké offering its own personality and honestly, we couldn’t pick a favourite. Chef Bobby Recto has outdone himself with this menu!
Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
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