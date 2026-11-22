Most people meet Vietnamese coffee in a glass. It drips slowly through a small metal filter called a phin, lands on a layer of sweetened condensed milk and is stirred over ice. It is strong, sweet and very easy to like. What is less obvious is where it comes from.
For that, you have to leave the café and head into the hills.
Coffee arrived in Vietnam with the French in the 19th century, but it took root on a much larger scale in the Central Highlands, a high plateau of red basalt soil in the south of the country. Today Vietnam is the world's second-largest coffee producer, behind only Brazil. Most of what it grows is robusta, a hardier, more bitter bean with more caffeine than arabica, and it accounts for roughly 90 per cent of the country's coffee land.
Buôn Ma Thuột, in Đắk Lắk province, likes to call itself the country's coffee capital, and with good reason. Coffee supports a majority of farming households in the province, most of them working small family plots rather than vast estates. Drive out of the city and the roads are lined with coffee shrubs, often shaded by pepper vines, durian or macadamia trees planted in the same fields. In the harvest season, towards the end of the year, beans are spread out to dry on courtyards, roadsides and almost any flat surface available.
The city has started to lean into its reputation. The World Coffee Museum, built in a form inspired by the region's traditional longhouses, walks visitors through coffee's history with objects, aromas and tastings. A growing number of farms around Buôn Ma Thuột now offer visits, where you can walk through the plantations, see how the beans are processed and dried, and taste the difference between a commodity robusta and a carefully grown one.
The highlands are also home to communities such as the Ê Đê, whose traditional longhouses and gong music belong to a wider cultural tradition of the region recognised by UNESCO. It is a reminder that this was not empty farmland before coffee arrived.
Further south, around Đà Lạt, the landscape and the coffee both change. The town sits at around 1,500 metres, among pine forests and cool, misty hills, which suits arabica far better. Around Cầu Đất and the surrounding slopes, small producers have been experimenting with specialty arabica, paying closer attention to ripeness, fermentation and drying. The results are lighter and more fruity than the dark, chocolatey cup most visitors associate with Vietnam.
The challenges are real. Droughts during the flowering season and heavy rain at harvest time have affected yields in recent years, and farmers are increasingly mixing coffee with other crops to protect their income. For many families, the farm is a living, not a postcard.
There is a good way to approach a trip here. Start in a city café, then trace the beans back. Visit during the harvest if you can, ask which variety you are drinking and spend at least one morning on a farm rather than a tasting counter.
A glass of Vietnamese coffee can carry quite a lot of geography. Follow it far enough and you end up in the red soil of the highlands, among the families who grow it.
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