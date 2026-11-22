Most people meet Vietnamese coffee in a glass. It drips slowly through a small metal filter called a phin, lands on a layer of sweetened condensed milk and is stirred over ice. It is strong, sweet and very easy to like. What is less obvious is where it comes from.

For that, you have to leave the café and head into the hills.

Following the beans back to the farm

Coffee arrived in Vietnam with the French in the 19th century, but it took root on a much larger scale in the Central Highlands, a high plateau of red basalt soil in the south of the country. Today Vietnam is the world's second-largest coffee producer, behind only Brazil. Most of what it grows is robusta, a hardier, more bitter bean with more caffeine than arabica, and it accounts for roughly 90 per cent of the country's coffee land.

Buôn Ma Thuột, in Đắk Lắk province, likes to call itself the country's coffee capital, and with good reason. Coffee supports a majority of farming households in the province, most of them working small family plots rather than vast estates. Drive out of the city and the roads are lined with coffee shrubs, often shaded by pepper vines, durian or macadamia trees planted in the same fields. In the harvest season, towards the end of the year, beans are spread out to dry on courtyards, roadsides and almost any flat surface available.