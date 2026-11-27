The Spice-smoked quail belongs to the third chapter, The Five Jewels: Ratnavali (2007–2016), which draws on the different regions the brand expanded into during this period. It comes as a cheese filled kebab on a small missi roti with smoked curd, and garlic crisps. Tamarind chutney circles the plate and pomegranate pearls dot it.

The final chapter, Shad Rasa (2017–2026), takes its name from the six fundamental tastes in Indian food philosophy. A Lamb dum ka gosht with kesar aloo, edamame arrived with a nut-laden saffron sheermal and an ajwaini warqi paratha that was absurdly soft.

Dessert is Ekatva, meaning oneness, where ghewar, saffron rabdi, kokum, tender coconut, coffee and pistachio come together. An inventive petit fours box rounds out the experience. The jury is still out. Everything else is golden here.

On till December 20. From 7 pm onwards with limited covers a day. At Jamavar, The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar.