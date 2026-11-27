At the dinner, we were told to pay whatever we wished, or nothing at all if the evening hadn’t earned it. That is an odd thing to hear before a first course. It changes how you eat. You pay attention
The campaign is called 'A Table For Good'. As The Leela marks 40 years since the opening of its first hotel in Mumbai in 1986, this commemorative dinner traces the brand’s journey through four chapters, each representing a decade. Chef Rupak Debnath took us through the inspiration behind each dish, drawing on the destinations and regional cuisines that have shaped the hotel group. The pay-what-you-wish experience lets guests contribute what they wish to a charitable cause they select.
We started with the young coconut chaat, a proper amuse-bouche. Green apple and raw mango are sliced into a rose on mango juice, with kokum jelly, coconut foam and mint. This is the prelude to the meal, inspired by The Leela’s lotus emblem.
From the first chapter, The First Palace (1986–1996), we tried the Jhinga malvani. The coconut milk gravy is round and warm, the spice building slowly instead of biting, with an amaranth crisp adding a faint sweetness and dotted with chilli oil.
Then came a Bisi bele risotto, representing The Garden Palace (1997–2006), inspired by Bengaluru and Karnataka’s culinary heritage. Pearl barley gives it a chewy bite and it stays true to the original bath. Mangalorean chicken ghee roast sits on top with chilli crisps, breadcrumbs and micro greens. Something we will probably never say again: order the vegetarian one. The king oyster mushroom is juicier and holds the ghee roast gravy better.
The Spice-smoked quail belongs to the third chapter, The Five Jewels: Ratnavali (2007–2016), which draws on the different regions the brand expanded into during this period. It comes as a cheese filled kebab on a small missi roti with smoked curd, and garlic crisps. Tamarind chutney circles the plate and pomegranate pearls dot it.
The final chapter, Shad Rasa (2017–2026), takes its name from the six fundamental tastes in Indian food philosophy. A Lamb dum ka gosht with kesar aloo, edamame arrived with a nut-laden saffron sheermal and an ajwaini warqi paratha that was absurdly soft.
Dessert is Ekatva, meaning oneness, where ghewar, saffron rabdi, kokum, tender coconut, coffee and pistachio come together. An inventive petit fours box rounds out the experience. The jury is still out. Everything else is golden here.
On till December 20. From 7 pm onwards with limited covers a day. At Jamavar, The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar.
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