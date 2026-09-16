Baahubali thali in Mumbai: Vlogger shares a close look at the viral platter

In the video, we can see a massive plate that has been laid out of the table with multiple small bowls spread all over it. The vlogger and his friends are served all the items which seem to be unending.

The thali contains everything from sharbat and chhas for drinks to raita, red and green chutney and dhokla as starters. The vlogger was also served dal kachodi and chole before being treated to paneer sabzi, gatte ki sabzi, potato curry, mixed vegetables, kadhi and papad.

If you think there are no more items to follow, you are wrong. The thali also includes dal baati churma, roti, puri with other sides along with jeera rice and khichdi with a serving of ghee. However, the main highlight of the thali definitely is the multiple servings of aamras, a popular Marathi delicacy. For dessert, the vlogger was served moong dal ka halwa and of course, more aamras.

The video seems to have divided the internet. While section of people expressed their desire to get to experience the thali, some called it a waste. "Only this Thali can fix my hunger", one Instagram user has written under the vlogger's post. "Omg .. I wish to be there", another person commented.

Calling it not worth the price, one user wrote, "One of the worst Thalli ever trust me.. it's a waste of money". "Too much, even once in a blue moon such Thalis are bad to health. Promote gluttony", another person quipped. "99 shades of scam", another comment read.