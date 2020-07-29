Conosh, the website that curates intimate dining experiences at the residences of talented home chefs, is all set to host an online workshop helmed by masterchef Anna Polyviou. Anna, who has appeared on Masterchef Australia Season 10, is a pastry chef who is also known for her quirky street style and hot pink mohawk. She is a regular on Australian network television and has written cookbooks such as Sweet Street, which was launched in May 201 8and Kids’ Corner (November 2019).

In the workshop, Anna will be teaching participants to make her classic Chocolate Cake Tart. The sinful and indulgent dish comprises a caramelised cocoa nib crunch shell, which is filled with dark chocolate rum ganache and topped with milk chocolate chantilly and chocolate microwave sponge. This is garnished with a milk chocolate disc.

Rs.499. August 1, 12:30 pm. Details: conosh.com

