This new café in Bengaluru — serving fresh bakes & speciality coffee — takes inspiration from South Korea's minimalism

Remember those days when friends often gathered at the jagli katte (sit-out attached to the outer wall of a building) on weekends? Seated beneath the natural canopy, amidst the gentle rustle of leaves, the distant chirping of birds and streets were devoid of chaos and traffic.
When the air was filled with laughter, conversation and the rich aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee — time seemed to slow down, allowing everyone to appreciate the simple joys that life had to offer. Although old Bengaluru still cherishes this culture, we recently discovered a perfect spot in Dollar’s Colony, JP Nagar to enjoy these pleasures of life – good company, artisanal coffee and the beauty of nature.
Ditching the main roads, this new coffee shop in town recently opened doors amidst a quaint residential area with the idea of taking their patrons down memory lane coupled with the minimalistic ambience borrowed from the cafés of South Korea. Aptly named Kinya, the place — covered in salmon pink — captures the essence of ‘small’ in Tulu, the language spoken by the owners of the establishment. Featuring mini indoor and outdoor spaces, here, tables are set in close proximity to encourage a heart-to-heart with neighbours instead of losing yourselves in the digital world.
Cosied up on their cushioned sofa outside, we observed that this tree-lined lane was hardly affected by the late April summer that others seemed to be complaining about. We started with a simple cappuccino and mocha and paired it with their yummy Vegan Chocolate Cookies crafted with wholesome ingredients like sprouted whole wheat flour. The brews were served in ceramic cups with no handles, which were placed on rather thick wooden coasters sporting a chic mini-table design alongside a pot of jaggery. As we picked up the beverage, a small spring blossom fell into our cup, ‘garnishing’ the drink and forcing us to break into a smile.
On the mornings when your appetite can only accommodate small bites, Kinya would be a great place to munch on fresh bakes. We have tried the viral Korean Garlic Bun in several places across town but none served pillowy-soft buns stuffed with well-blended cream cheese and garlic like here and we haven’t gotten over it, yet. While the Whiskey Barrel Cold Brew is to die for, their Matcha Tea left us craving for more. But nothing can beat their Vegan Dark Chocolate Banana Cake topped with pumpkin seeds. And with just this much, what a relaxing Sunday morning it proved to be. As we walked away from the coffee shop, we had already made up our minds to try their Butterfly Pea Flower Tea and Hot Chocolate on our next visit.
We also recommend you try their cinnamon rolls and choux pastries in caramel chokolat variant along with muffins and paneer puffs, all of which pair well with classics like Spanish latte.
Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At JP Nagar.
Email: srushti@newindianexpress.com
X: @Sru_Kulkarni