This new café in Bengaluru — serving fresh bakes & speciality coffee — takes inspiration from South Korea's minimalism

Remember those days when friends often gathered at the jagli katte (sit-out attached to the outer wall of a building) on weekends? Seated beneath the natural canopy, amidst the gentle rustle of leaves, the distant chirping of birds and streets were devoid of chaos and traffic.

When the air was filled with laughter, conversation and the rich aroma of a freshly brewed cup of coffee — time seemed to slow down, allowing everyone to appreciate the simple joys that life had to offer. Although old Bengaluru still cherishes this culture, we recently discovered a perfect spot in Dollar’s Colony, JP Nagar to enjoy these pleasures of life – good company, artisanal coffee and the beauty of nature.