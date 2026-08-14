Independence Day 2026: 6 Bengaluru brunches and feasts to try this weekend

Bengaluru rarely misses out a chance to showcase its wide range of cuisines. This weekend, hotels from across the city launch delicious spreads for its citizens to feast on this Independence Day. As we gear up for our nation’s 80th year of Independence, don’t sleep-in rather grab a reservation as we at Indulge curate for you some of our hot picks. Here is our list of spots across the city serving food from coastal, North Eastern, Maharastrian and many more corners of our country.
Bharat bites
Enjoy a delicious brunch organised at the LaLit Ashok Bangalore this Independence day, with a table spread of delicacies from every corner of the country. Some highlights to look out for are their banging live Chaat counters, Appam and Stew, Kodampulli Fish Curry, Kashmiri Nadru Yakhini and so much more including some lip smacking desserts. INR 3,000 onwards. August 15, 12.30 onwards. At Kumarakrupa Road.
Fusion fervour
Want to try the different cuisines of India but no time to travel? Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has you covered. In one sitting , you can indulge in a spread covering mouth watering dishes such as a Bengali Macher Jhol, Mangalore Ghee Roast, Awadhi Mutton Kurma, Kashmiri Pulao and some decadent desserts such as Rasgulla, Mysore Pak and much more. INR 2,500 onwards. August 15. At Lush, Race Course Road.
Culinary canvas
As Bengaluru comes alive with celebrations on the August 15, head to the Grand Mercure Bangalore as they curate a special lunch menu to be held at The Verandah, with some good old classics and bold flavours for the city to savour. Think of warm Mulligatawny Soup, Murgh Dhaniya Ka Shorba, Amritsari Fish Tikka and some delicious Dum Biryani. INR 1,950 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Koramangala.
Independence indulgence
Celebrate the best of food, flavours and culture as JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru invites friends and family for its Independence Day brunch. With Kerala specialities such as Chicken Pepper Fry and Avial, Punjab’s Bhuna Gosht, Maharashtra’s Mutton Sukka, Haleem, Lal Maas and much more being featured from different states. INR 4,000 onwards. August 15 & 16, 12:30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Royal rasoi
Celebrate the rich tapestry of North India at Loya as they bring age old culinary traditions, with dishes that highlight indigenous ingredients, forgotten recipes and time honoured cooking. Savour in delicacies like Dal Ki Chat, Bhurni Ka Jhinga, Kangra Khodiyar Ghost, Gola Paratha and the must have Badana Pearls to close the show. INR 4,500. August 15, 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Taj West End, Race Course Road.
Gourmet gala
Join in at the Braveheart Brunch this Independence Day and maybe bring along an empty stomach as well for this Hilton has something special in mind. Dedicated towards the unwavering courage, support and fight of our nation’s strongest heroes — the hotel has curated a spread of refreshing beverages, freshly grilled specialities, artisanal breads, decadent desserts and much more. INR 2,150 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At F5, Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park.