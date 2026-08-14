Independence Day 2026: 6 Bengaluru brunches and feasts to try this weekend

Bengaluru rarely misses out a chance to showcase its wide range of cuisines. This weekend, hotels from across the city launch delicious spreads for its citizens to feast on this Independence Day. As we gear up for our nation’s 80th year of Independence, don’t sleep-in rather grab a reservation as we at Indulge curate for you some of our hot picks. Here is our list of spots across the city serving food from coastal, North Eastern, Maharastrian and many more corners of our country.