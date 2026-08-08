Chef Farha Naaz curates a Northeast Indian culinary journey at BLR Airport’s 080 Lounge

Indian cuisine is known for its many regional flavours, but the food from the Northeast often remains less explored. The seven states of the region have their own unique cooking styles, ingredients and food traditions that are deeply connected to the land and its people. Bringing these flavours to travellers, the 080 Lounge at Terminal 1, BLR Airport presents The Northeast Table — a special food festival celebrating the cuisine of the Seven Sisters. Curated by chef Farha Naaz, a MasterChef India Season 8 contestant and founder of Mamazaki — the menu introduces guests to traditional dishes and unique flavours from the region.
Starting the journey through Northeast India was the Mushroom Momo in Clear Broth from Arunachal Pradesh. The handmade mushroom dumplings were served in a light, warm broth that was comforting. While we are not usually fans of mushrooms, this dish surprised us with its mild flavours and homely feel. The Sichuan pepper and chilli chutney added a spicy kick.
The Mizo Bai from Mizoram was a simple vegetable stew prepared in the traditional Mizo style. The vegetables were soft and easy to bite into, while the mild flavours gave the dish a warm, comforting feel. Served with crispy rice and leafy green fritters, it felt like the perfect dish for a rainy day. The Singju — a traditional salad from Manipur — brought a refreshing change to the meal. Served on a leaf that could be rolled and used like a small bowl, the dish felt closely connected to its roots. Made with seasonal vegetables, herbs and local seasonings, it stood out for its crunchy textures and fresh flavours.
The Khasi-style Syiar Neiiong, Putharo & Muli Khlieh was a more hearty offering, featuring chicken cooked with roasted black sesame. The nutty and earthy flavours of the sesame gave the dish a distinct identity, while the steamed rice flatbread and refreshing radish perilla seed salad added balance. It was a wholesome combination that reflected the simple yet rich flavours of Meghalaya’s cuisine.
The Masur Tenga with Joha rice brought the flavours of Assam to the table. The fish cooked in the tangy curry had a refreshing taste, while the fragrant Joha rice paired well with it. The dish was light, comforting and a good example of Assam’s love for simple yet flavourful food.
We then travelled to Nagaland — trying The Mutton Kumra Bastenga which was a slow-cooked dish that brought together tender mutton, pumpkin and bamboo shoots. The meat was rich and flavourful, while the bamboo shoots added an earthy note. Served with local rice, the dish had a rustic, comforting quality.
Our culinary journey came to an end in Tripura, where we tried three desserts. The Black Rice Payesh stood out with its rich texture and slightly nutty flavour. The Tilor Laru — a sesame-based laddu — brought a traditional touch, while the Bhala Doi, a baked curd dessert, added a unique twist with its creamy texture and crunchy element.
Price on request. On till August 10. At Devanahalli.