Chef Farha Naaz curates a Northeast Indian culinary journey at BLR Airport’s 080 Lounge

Our culinary journey came to an end in Tripura, where we tried three desserts. The Black Rice Payesh stood out with its rich texture and slightly nutty flavour. The Tilor Laru — a sesame-based laddu — brought a traditional touch, while the Bhala Doi, a baked curd dessert, added a unique twist with its creamy texture and crunchy element.

Price on request. On till August 10. At Devanahalli.