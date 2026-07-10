Bengaluru’s new menus: From Vietnamese art plates to Chifa’s Chinese-Peruvian fusion

Whether you’re craving the bold flavours of pan-Asian fare, nostalgic regional Indian favourites or comforting Italian classics, Bengaluru’s dining scene has something fresh on the menu this week. From limited-period culinary festivals and indulgent brunches to chef-led collaborations and exciting new restaurant concepts, these seven experiences promise a delicious reason to step out and explore the city’s ever-evolving food landscape.
Plated perfection
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s Far & East presents From Hoi An, With Love: On a Plate. On Canvas — celebrating Vietnamese cuisine and contemporary art. Savour authentic flavours by chef Tran Thanh Cong while exploring evocative artworks by leading Vietnamese artists inspired by culture, nature and everyday life. Meal for two: INR 6,000 onwards. July 10 to 19. At Bellary Road.
Pasta prep
Dreaming of Italy? The Patio thought so too. Bringing the flavours of Southern Italy to Bengaluru, this exclusive collaboration showcases Italian classics passed down through generations and reimagined by chef Alessio Cosma Amodio. The menu features handmade pastas such as ravioloni, favourites including pollo milanese and pizza taormina and a decadent spread of Italian desserts featuring tiramisu and sfoglia. INR 4,000 onwards. At The Patio at 24/1, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.
Kerala kaleidoscope
If you fancy experiencing the flavours of Kerala head to Glass Kitchen & Bar for Kerala Kismet: Tales of the Backwaters — a limited-period culinary showcase. Savour delicacies like Malabar Mutton Soup, Trivandrum Koon Coconut Roast, Alappuzha Veg Curry, Alappuzha Chemmeen Thenga Kari, Munnar Pathiri Roti and the traditional dessert Ela Ada. INR 3,200 onwards. On till July 31 (Lunch and Dinner). At Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse by IHG, Seshadri Road.
Silk saga
Oko — a pan-Asian restaurant at The LaLit Ashok is set to embark on a gastronomic voyage with the Asian Silk Route Brunch. Paying homage to the culinary heritage of the historic Silk Route that connected multiple Asian cultures, traditions and cuisines, the brunch features an extensive spread of authentic pan-Asian sushi, dim sum, grills, curries, wok-tossed specialities and interactive live cooking stations. INR 3,000 onwards. July 12, 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Kumara Krupa Road.
Kolkata calling
Experience the flavours of Kolkata’s iconic Park Street at M Café in Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. This Saturday dinner buffet features Chelo Kebabs, Kathi Rolls, Bengali specialities and interactive live counters serving freshly prepared favourites, offering a vibrant culinary journey perfect for sharing with family and friends. INR 2,400 onwards. Every Saturday, 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Señor soy
Somewhere between Peru and China lies Chifa, bringing a fusion cuisine rarely seen in Bengaluru. Introducing diners to the flavours of Peru infused with the influence of Chinese migration, the menu at this new restaurant features plates such as Chilean Pani Puri, Thai Thecha Prawns and the Latin American delicacy Ají Verde Relleno. Each dish is an ode to Chifa’s heritage, carrying stories of cultural exchange in every bite. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Marathahalli.
Persian potpourri
Feast on succulent kebabs, assorted meat platters and bowls of mezze at Nab-Al-Nashat. This rooftop dining experience promises an evening of wholesome Persian flavours, with dishes prepared using fresh ingredients, traditional techniques and a health-conscious approach. Highlights from the dinner spread include the Spinach Cheese Fatayer, Ricotta Kataifi Tarts and the Verdanzel Mezze Platter. INR 3,199 onwards. The Persian Terrace, Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.
Chinese charm
Yan Yan brings a month-long festival of Chinese cuisine to celebrate its first anniversary. As a tribute to its chefs, this showcase is a curation of their signature dishes like Jem Jade Dumpling, Shanghai Chilli Lobsters & Crunchy Prawn in Pumpkin Sauce with complimentary baos, live dim sum and Cantonese roast duck stations during weekends. INR 2,888 onwards. On till July 22, 12 pm to 3 pm & 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, Residency Road.
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