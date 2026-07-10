Bengaluru’s new menus: From Vietnamese art plates to Chifa’s Chinese-Peruvian fusion

Señor soy

Somewhere between Peru and China lies Chifa, bringing a fusion cuisine rarely seen in Bengaluru. Introducing diners to the flavours of Peru infused with the influence of Chinese migration, the menu at this new restaurant features plates such as Chilean Pani Puri, Thai Thecha Prawns and the Latin American delicacy Ají Verde Relleno. Each dish is an ode to Chifa’s heritage, carrying stories of cultural exchange in every bite. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Marathahalli.