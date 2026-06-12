Chifa in Marathahalli blends Chinese-Peruvian flavours with global twists for a vibrant dining experience

Soft pastel colours, warm lighting and elegant design elements make a strong first impression at Chifa in Marathahalli. Inspired by the Chinese-Peruvian culinary tradition — the restaurant brings together Chinese cooking techniques and Latin American flavours, while also drawing from Asian and global influences. The spacious interiors feel modern and inviting, with every corner thoughtfully put together to encourage diners to slow down and take in the surroundings. Beyond the visual appeal, Chifa promises a menu shaped by stories of travel, migration and cultural exchange. Curious to see how these ideas translated into food and drinks, we stopped by for a leisurely meal.
The first dish that arrived on our table was the Thai Thecha Prawns, which brought together the fiery flavours of Maharashtra’s thecha and the freshness that is often associated with Thai cuisine. The prawns were well-cooked and juicy; and we noticed that the flavours were a mix of sweet and spice, though the spice hits you gradually, not all of a sudden. Next up, we tried Mission Pollo. This was Chifa’s take on fried chicken and it proved to be a crowd-pleaser. The chicken had a crisp coating that made way to tender meat inside, making for a satisfying bite. Forget cutlery for this, it’s best to get your hands dirty if you truly want to enjoy this dish. To pair with the fried chicken, we ordered a cocktail — The Tusan Sour. Made with London dry gin, lychee, cucumber and peach — the cocktail was light, fruity and easy to sip. The lychee and peach brought a light sweetness, while the cucumber added a fresh touch.
Next on our table arrived the Chifa’s Cream Garlic Bun, which was definitely one of our favourites. A little crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, the bun was packed with buttery garlic flavours that made it instantly appealing. The creamy filling inside made every bite so rich that we could order two or three of these and still not get over it. Simple yet satisfying, we barely realised when we finished it.
We moved to the mains after this and tried the Caramelised Onion and Chilli Oil Spaghetti. The pasta was coated in a rich sauce with the sweetness of the caramelised onions balancing out the heat from the chilli oil. Creamy and comforting, this was a satisfying main that kept us going back for more. Our meal ended on a high note with the Tiramisu Basque. Rich and creamy, this was coffee overload and we absolutely loved it! The comforting flavours of the tiramisu paired with the indulgent texture of a Basque cheesecake was heavenly. For all coffee-lovers out there, this dessert has to be part of your list.
Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Marathahalli.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
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