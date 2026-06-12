Chifa in Marathahalli blends Chinese-Peruvian flavours with global twists for a vibrant dining experience

We moved to the mains after this and tried the Caramelised Onion and Chilli Oil Spaghetti. The pasta was coated in a rich sauce with the sweetness of the caramelised onions balancing out the heat from the chilli oil. Creamy and comforting, this was a satisfying main that kept us going back for more. Our meal ended on a high note with the Tiramisu Basque. Rich and creamy, this was coffee overload and we absolutely loved it! The comforting flavours of the tiramisu paired with the indulgent texture of a Basque cheesecake was heavenly. For all coffee-lovers out there, this dessert has to be part of your list.

Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Marathahalli.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so