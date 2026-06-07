This Japanese tea-inspired dessert is going viral in Bengaluru...

Matcha has been trending for a while and has steadily made its way into a growing range of desserts, captivating food enthusiasts with its distinctive earthy flavour, vibrant green hue and perceived wellness appeal. From pastries and cheesecakes and soft serves, the finely ground Japanese green tea powder has become a staple ingredient in contemporary dessert culture.
Among the latest matcha-inspired creations drawing attention across cafés and social media feeds is matcha ice cream. Often referred to as noodle ice cream because of its striking appearance, the dessert features delicate strands of matcha-infused cream or ice cream extruded over a base, creating a nest-like, noodle-inspired effect. This presentation is inspired by the Japanese Mont Blanc technique, a dessert style traditionally associated with chestnut purée piped into fine strands.
A specialised press machine forces premium, vibrant green matcha paste through micro-holes, draping a soft-serve ice cream cone or cup with ultra-fine, silky strands that resemble green noodles. Made using premium ceremonialgrade Japanese matcha, the dessert features incredibly fine, velvety strands that melt instantly on the tongue. Unlike traditional soft-serve ice cream, it does not leave you with an overwhelming sugar rush because the bitterness of the matcha balances the creamy sweetness of the base flavour, usually vanilla.
Now that you know what makes this dessert so special, here is where you can try one for yourself. You can grab this treat at the matcha stand located inside the Tem Museum in Hebbal.
Bengaluru does not stop with matcha dessert inventions just here. Places like tem, Midori Matcha Bar, Sakura Matcha Bar, Got Tea, Turtle Matcha, Magnolia Bakery and more have moved beyond simple soft serves to offer matcha-infused cakes, ice creams, beverages, mochis, muffins, croissants and more. Those who wish to acquire this taste, our top favourite recommendations are the matcha latte with ice cream, matcha lemonade and a simple mochi.