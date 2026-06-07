This Japanese tea-inspired dessert is going viral in Bengaluru...

Among the latest matcha-inspired creations drawing attention across cafés and social media feeds is matcha ice cream. Often referred to as noodle ice cream because of its striking appearance, the dessert features delicate strands of matcha-infused cream or ice cream extruded over a base, creating a nest-like, noodle-inspired effect. This presentation is inspired by the Japanese Mont Blanc technique, a dessert style traditionally associated with chestnut purée piped into fine strands.

A specialised press machine forces premium, vibrant green matcha paste through micro-holes, draping a soft-serve ice cream cone or cup with ultra-fine, silky strands that resemble green noodles. Made using premium ceremonialgrade Japanese matcha, the dessert features incredibly fine, velvety strands that melt instantly on the tongue. Unlike traditional soft-serve ice cream, it does not leave you with an overwhelming sugar rush because the bitterness of the matcha balances the creamy sweetness of the base flavour, usually vanilla.