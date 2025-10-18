This new coffee shop boasts specialty brews and popular dishes with a South Indian twist

Top picks

The Orange Mocha, a warm chocolate-and-espresso-based latte with citrus notes, was balanced so that the fruitiness complemented rather than overpowered the drink. Meanwhile, the V60 Pour Over stood out for its aromatic quality, beautifully showcasing the unique characteristics of the beans. We savoured this with a spciy techa spread bagel sandwich.

Their notable options also include matcha tea/shakes and interesting concoctions with Kombucha and coffee peel, Double Egg Brioche Sandwich No. 1 and a selection of other fresh bakes that pair well with their gourmet coffee. If you are on a hunt for an experience that is far beyond the standard local coffee shop, Drip Drop is a definite recommendation!

Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At JP Nagar.