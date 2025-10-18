This new coffee shop boasts specialty brews and popular dishes with a South Indian twist
Having dined at Drip and Drop Coffee in JP Nagar, we can confidently say that this café not only prioritises but also innovates in both its speciality coffee and its gourmet, globally inspired food offerings. In doing so, it raises the bar for the already overcrowded café concept in the area. What sets it apart is its ability to appeal to both serious coffee aficionados as well adventurous foodies.
A detail we particularly appreciate is the clever nomenclature and the subtle inclusion of a South Indian touch in popular recipes. For instance, the Maillard Mushroom Burger takes its name from the Maillard reaction, the chemical process responsible for the browning and rich, savoury flavour development in cooked foods. Similarly, Kopaa-Da-Bun introduces a spicy twist to the otherwise cheesy and garlicky Korean bun profile.
Among the highlights was the Gunpowder Mac & Cheese, finished with curry leaves and podi tadka — we can safely say it was better this way! As for the coffee, we sampled two very different yet equally satisfying brews.
Top picks
The Orange Mocha, a warm chocolate-and-espresso-based latte with citrus notes, was balanced so that the fruitiness complemented rather than overpowered the drink. Meanwhile, the V60 Pour Over stood out for its aromatic quality, beautifully showcasing the unique characteristics of the beans. We savoured this with a spciy techa spread bagel sandwich.
Their notable options also include matcha tea/shakes and interesting concoctions with Kombucha and coffee peel, Double Egg Brioche Sandwich No. 1 and a selection of other fresh bakes that pair well with their gourmet coffee. If you are on a hunt for an experience that is far beyond the standard local coffee shop, Drip Drop is a definite recommendation!
Meal for two: ₹1,000 onwards. At JP Nagar.