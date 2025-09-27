Craving freshly baked treats? Head to this tiny bakeshop in HSR this weekend

Bangalore

Louie Bakeshop by Mithuran Chakravarthi was inspired by Kenny Beats’ Louie, which echoed the vision of a bakery
Louie Bakeshop by Mithuran Chakravarthi
Walk down 19th Main in HSR Layout and you’ll notice a small, quiet corner with the kind of warm wooden interiors and buttery aroma that pull you in almost instinctively. That’s Louie Bakeshop — not your run-of-the-mill neighbourhood café, but a little patisserie with a story crafted as delicately as its croissants.

With simple yet perfect coffees and croissants, this new spot in South Bengaluru chrams sweet tooths

Fresh bakes pair effortlessly with Louie’s drinks menu

The name Louie doesn’t come from Paris, as one might assume, but from an album. Back when founder Mithuran Chakravarthi was working as a baker in Kuwait — fresh out of culinary school and at the cusp of change — he found himself listening to Kenny Beats’ Louie. Something in its art, its visuals, the mood of it all, echoed the vision of a bakery he had been carrying quietly in his head.

That spark became Louie. But Louie isn’t just a personal dream realised. It is also a deliberate attempt to create balance and joy in an industry often known for its grind. He wanted a workplace where bakers could have fair pay, time to breathe and a chance to create out of love rather than necessity.

Butter croissant

On our visit, we began with the classics: a butter croissant so crisp and flaky it shattered beautifully at the first bite and a pain au chocolat with just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry. The pain suisse was richer, flakier and quite indulgent. To balance all that sweetness, the mushroom melt arrived — gooey, earthy, the sort of savoury bites that make you reconsider what a simple toastie can be.

The bakes pair effortlessly with Louie’s drinks menu. While the usual cappuccinos are present, it’s the more unexpected sips that shine: a spiced filter coffee that warms from within, a tangy kombucha that refreshes instantly and an ice-shaken latte perfect for late Bengaluru’s sunny afternoons. The choco-chunk cookie and a slice of lemon loaf made their way to the table too — one very decadent and ready to dunk in our coffee, the other light and zesty, like a citrusy punctuation mark at the end of a meal.

Meal for two: ₹500 onwards. At HSR Layout.

HSR Layout
Mithuran Chakravarthi

