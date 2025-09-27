Craving freshly baked treats? Head to this tiny bakeshop in HSR this weekend

On our visit, we began with the classics: a butter croissant so crisp and flaky it shattered beautifully at the first bite and a pain au chocolat with just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry. The pain suisse was richer, flakier and quite indulgent. To balance all that sweetness, the mushroom melt arrived — gooey, earthy, the sort of savoury bites that make you reconsider what a simple toastie can be.

The bakes pair effortlessly with Louie’s drinks menu. While the usual cappuccinos are present, it’s the more unexpected sips that shine: a spiced filter coffee that warms from within, a tangy kombucha that refreshes instantly and an ice-shaken latte perfect for late Bengaluru’s sunny afternoons. The choco-chunk cookie and a slice of lemon loaf made their way to the table too — one very decadent and ready to dunk in our coffee, the other light and zesty, like a citrusy punctuation mark at the end of a meal.

Meal for two: ₹500 onwards. At HSR Layout.