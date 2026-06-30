Three restaurants that capture the way Bengaluru enjoys Asian cuisine today

All three bring modern Asian flavours to the table, moving beyond familiar Indian Chinese interpretations and embracing sharper, more contemporary profiles. Think premium shared plates, layered sauces and ingredients that reflect a more global Bengaluru palate.

At Royal China, the experience is rooted in refined Cantonese dining. set against an elegant backdrop overlooking UB City, with its classic interiors and white-tablecloth service, it feels designed for leisurely business lunches and sophisticated evenings. The menu celebrates precision, whether it is the Satay Chicken with its smoky flavours, the Chef’s special pomfret pan-fried and finished with oyster sauce and vegetables or the Singapore Chilli Prawns balancing heat with sweetness. Meal for two: ₹3,800 onwards. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.