Three restaurants that capture the way Bengaluru enjoys Asian cuisine today

Bengaluru’s dining landscape has always been a melting pot of flavours, but what makes it interesting today is how differently restaurants interpret the same culinary influences. Take Royal China, Helen’s Place and the Food Stories Garden Café. On the surface, they belong to completely different worlds: one is a polished Cantonese fine-dining destination, another a lively Indo-Portuguese inspired restobar and the third a serene garden café with a gourmet retail experience. Yet, look closer at their menus and a common thread emerges.
All three bring modern Asian flavours to the table, moving beyond familiar Indian Chinese interpretations and embracing sharper, more contemporary profiles. Think premium shared plates, layered sauces and ingredients that reflect a more global Bengaluru palate.
At Royal China, the experience is rooted in refined Cantonese dining. set against an elegant backdrop overlooking UB City, with its classic interiors and white-tablecloth service, it feels designed for leisurely business lunches and sophisticated evenings. The menu celebrates precision, whether it is the Satay Chicken with its smoky flavours, the Chef’s special pomfret pan-fried and finished with oyster sauce and vegetables or the Singapore Chilli Prawns balancing heat with sweetness. Meal for two: ₹3,800 onwards. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.
The Food Stories Garden Café takes a softer approach, pairing food with an immersive lifestyle setting. Surrounded by sunlit spaces, wooden interiors and curated gourmet displays, it offers a relaxed yet elevated dining experience. Its Korean sausage Flatbread brings together chicken, gochujang and sesame sweetness, while the Cold Soba Noodle salad with miso-ginger dressing showcases a lighter asian sensibility. The Teriyaki Salmon Rice Bowl adds another layer with its comforting yet refined flavours. Meal for two: ₹400 onwards. At St Marks Road.
Then there is Helen’s Place, where Asian influences meet a vibrant holiday-like energy. With Mediterranean and Portuguese coastal-inspired décor, open terraces and live music — the space is built for long evenings. Its menu reflects that same adventurous spirit with dishes like the aromatic and spicy Hong Shou Pork Belly, comforting Mandala Veggie Dimsums and saucy Hakka Lo Mein noodles. Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Marathahalli.