Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his legacy, AI in cooking and making a meaningful impact

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This is bound to happen. It may seem new for some time, but it has always been the case that cooking and recipe creation are games of permutation and combination. Depending on how many variables there are and as new ingredients come in, new recipes and new ways of cooking emerge. whether you are doing it or a machine is doing it, the scope for experimentation continues to expand. When the internet came in, more opportunities and combinations became possible. At the same time, all these options can confuse people. They might say, ‘There are 10,000 ways of making butter chicken. Which one is right?’ everyone eventually finds what excites them, what they enjoy and what they are comfortable with. everything can coexist.