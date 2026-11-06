Bengaluru restaurants light up deepavali with lavish festive menus and brunches

Bengaluru’s restaurants and hotels are marking Deepavali with special festive menus and lavish brunch spreads. From traditional Indian delicacies and regional favourites to elaborate kebabs, biryanis and an assortment of mithai, these dining experiences bring together an array of flavours to celebrate the Festival of Lights with family and friends.
Festive feast
Celebrate Deepavali with a lavish festive brunch at 24/7, The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru — featuring Indian and international favourites, live food stations, traditional delicacies and an array of desserts. The spread includes kebabs, biryanis, chaat, seafood, regional specialities, festive mithai and indulgent sweet treats. INR 2,800 onwards. November 8, 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Kumarakrupa Road.
Culinary celebrations
Mark Deepavali with a special dining experience at Zarqash, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Curated by Michelin-starred chef Rohit Ghai, the menu brings together Indian-inspired creations, from Wild Prawn Bhel Puri and Lobster Makhani to Malai Anjeer Kofta and Beetroot Chop, followed by a choice of indulgent desserts. INR 5,000 onwards. November 6 to 12, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At Residency Road.
Decadent delights
JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru presents a special Deepavali brunch featuring regional Indian delicacies and royal favourites. The spread includes chaats, Awadhi kebabs, Dal Bukhara, Paneer Pasanda, Ker Sangri, Daal Baati Churma and an indulgent selection of traditional mithai, including Ghevar, Kaju Katli and Motichoor Ladoo. INR 4,000 onwards. November 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Brunch bonanza
Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a festive brunch at Feast. Bringing together an array of Indian favourites — the spread features chaats, kebabs, biryanis, traditional delicacies and classic sweets — offering families and friends an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely afternoon over good food and company. INR 3,299 onwards. November 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.
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