Bengaluru restaurants light up deepavali with lavish festive menus and brunches

Brunch bonanza

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a festive brunch at Feast. Bringing together an array of Indian favourites — the spread features chaats, kebabs, biryanis, traditional delicacies and classic sweets — offering families and friends an opportunity to enjoy a leisurely afternoon over good food and company. INR 3,299 onwards. November 8, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar.