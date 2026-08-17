This popular South Kolkata eatery gets a fresh identity and an elevated menu

While sushi seems to have become the next big thing in Kolkata after momos and dim sums — Snack on Sushi, which was an affordable sushi bar near Bondel Road, just got a new name and an upgraded menu. Now known as Kiwami Sushi Bar, the humble spot known for its sushi and overloaded ramen bowls is a favourite among youngsters, especially school and college-goers, for a quick, indulgent meal.
Co-founder Harsh Vardhan Agarwala shared, “As we turn four, we would like to reminisce that we were the first to serve sushi at pocket-friendly prices. While many of our competitor brands have started serving budget sushi platters lately, we have tried to elevate the dining experience, serving premium products, keeping the rates the same as before.”
Here is what we tasted and our recommendations. If you are a sashimi lover, go for the Tuna sashimi, unbelievably fresh and buttery. Trust us, it tasted so fresh, we could have had it without any added accompaniment. The Silken cream cheese dim sum had a melt-in-your-mouth texture and tasted best with chilli oil. But there’s a catch. This dim sum is stuffed with lightly sauteed veggies apart from cheese.
We then wanted to try the non-veg Sushi boat, boasting 13 pieces of prawn, salmon, chicken, tuna, and crabstick sushi, and got it ordered. We absolutely loved the spicy crabstick roll, and a classic favourite: chicken katsu roll. We also loved the prawn nigiri and tuna hosomaki over the salmon nigiri.
For mains, the non-veg Smoky gochujang ramen was a perfect choice. Slurpy yet crispy noodles, dunked in a creamy-spicy chilli broth, with added smoked cheese and a drizzle of truffle oil. Topped with prawn tempura, marinated egg and narutomaki, this bowl, easily shareable by two, will surely take you to the world of anime.
The Black sesame ice cream was the perfect end to our meal. Nutty and a not-so-well-known flavour when it comes to ice creams, the sticky caramel toffee sauce topping complemented the earthy taste of the sesame ice cream oh so perfectly!
Meal for two: INR 1,400++.
Timing: 12 pm to 10 pm.
At Kiwami Sushi Bar, Bondel Road.