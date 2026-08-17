This popular South Kolkata eatery gets a fresh identity and an elevated menu

While sushi seems to have become the next big thing in Kolkata after momos and dim sums — Snack on Sushi, which was an affordable sushi bar near Bondel Road, just got a new name and an upgraded menu. Now known as Kiwami Sushi Bar, the humble spot known for its sushi and overloaded ramen bowls is a favourite among youngsters, especially school and college-goers, for a quick, indulgent meal.

Snack on Sushi, now known as Kiwi Sushi Bar, has a brand new menu

Co-founder Harsh Vardhan Agarwala shared, “As we turn four, we would like to reminisce that we were the first to serve sushi at pocket-friendly prices. While many of our competitor brands have started serving budget sushi platters lately, we have tried to elevate the dining experience, serving premium products, keeping the rates the same as before.”