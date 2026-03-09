The Kolkata rooftop fine diner expands its spread with sushi rolls and Asian plates

Kolkata enjoys its rooftop bars, but few manage to balance mood and menu with equal confidence. At Cal-On, perched atop Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, the new menu is a smart step forward. The terrace leans into its glasshouse aesthetic, framed by vertical greens and warm lighting, making it an easy choice for sundowners that stretch into dinner.
It has crowd-pleasing dishes done with care in a city overwhelmed with food options. The new menu travels across Asia with detours into Italy. We began with the Cantonese tofu. Beautifully glazed on the outside and custard-soft within, it came tossed in a spicy fermented sauce that had layers without overwhelming the dish. It was a strong opener. Popiah je followed, neatly rolled with Asian vegetables and served with sweet chilli and crushed peanuts. Light, fresh, and textural, it worked well. It’ll be a new favourite for all cold salad lovers.
Sushi is clearly the centrepiece at Cal-On. The Hanoi hanah stood out for its playful contrast. Cream cheese and mango pulp lent a mild sweetness, balanced by wasabi mayo and sriracha. It was indulgent but controlled. Fungi maki, with tempura shiitake, felt earthier and more comforting. But if you prefer clean flavours, the Crispy prawn tempura roll, topped with avocado, was the safer bet.
From the wood-fired oven, the Burrata arugula cherry tomato pizza impressed us the most. The burrata was fresh and creamy, cutting through the sharpness of rocket leaves. And the in-house bread was fluffy with a crisp crust.
The dessert was classic tiramisu. Espresso-soaked sponge, airy mascarpone and a light cocoa finish closed the evening without fuss.
Address - 17, Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace
Timings - 5 pm to 2 am
Price for two - INR 3000