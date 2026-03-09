The Kolkata rooftop fine diner expands its spread with sushi rolls and Asian plates

From the wood-fired oven, the Burrata arugula cherry tomato pizza impressed us the most. The burrata was fresh and creamy, cutting through the sharpness of rocket leaves. And the in-house bread was fluffy with a crisp crust.

The dessert was classic tiramisu. Espresso-soaked sponge, airy mascarpone and a light cocoa finish closed the evening without fuss.

Address - 17, Garcha 1st Ln, Dover Terrace

Timings - 5 pm to 2 am

Price for two - INR 3000