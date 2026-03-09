A Kyoto-style alleyway bar brings ramen and grills to Kolkata
Park Street is synonymous with great food, good vibes, and the best of experiences. And tucked right in the corner of this stretch, a new restaurant has popped up, which is the brainchild of Auroni Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Maheshwari, and Ramesh Kumar Aggarwal, three very distinct voices behind the ever-evolving F&B industry of the City of Joy. Yokocho is an Eastern bar and grill, inspired by the alleys and back streets of Japan that are packed with izakayas and restaurants, or in desi terms, a khao-gali.
Park Street gets Yokocho, a Japanese alley inspired bar and grill
In Chef Auroni’s words, “From Calcutta to Kyoto, I have found that every gali has its own flavour and culinary culture. Yokocho is our celebration of that spirit.”
They serve really good cocktails and umami-rich delectable food in a setting that you will only find in an indie film shot in dim, warm lights. We started off with a Spring water highball, a lovely rendition of a classic whiskey soda paired with Pork belly char siu — evenly cooked and melt-in-your-mouth.
The Butternut shaak gyoza surprised us. The base was charred just enough to give it bite, while the filling carried sweetness and depth. It was one of those plates you keep reaching back to, even after promising yourself you are done. The BBQ begun with gochujang and garlic glaze also stood out.
The Shiozake salmon delivered layers of texture and flavour. Crisp skin, soft flesh, and a wasabi aioli that lifted the plate rather than overpowering it. Yet, if we had to pick favourites, the Clear chintan-style ramen was the quiet star. The broth was clean and nuanced; the shio and shoyu tare added depth without muddling the flavours. The cured egg was spot on. Kolkata does not often get ramen this precise, so this bowl alone is reason to return.
The Duck hangover rice, with roasted potatoes and an onsen egg, leaned towards indulgence. It was rich, satisfying, and built for a slow evening. Among the cocktails, Blood and smoke, with mezcal and dark cherry liqueur, had character. It was smoky, slightly sweet, and far more complex. But the dessert sealed the deal. The Sebastian san basque cheesecake with miso caramel was burnt just right, creamy within, and edged with savoury notes. It avoided the usual sugary excess.
Meal for two: INR 3,000 (including alcohol)
From 6 pm to 12 am Tuesday to Sunday; Saturdays till 1 am
At Yokocho, Park Centre, 24, Park Street
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.