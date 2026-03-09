A Kyoto-style alleyway bar brings ramen and grills to Kolkata

Park Street is synonymous with great food, good vibes, and the best of experiences. And tucked right in the corner of this stretch, a new restaurant has popped up, which is the brainchild of Auroni Mukherjee, Abhimanyu Maheshwari, and Ramesh Kumar Aggarwal, three very distinct voices behind the ever-evolving F&B industry of the City of Joy. Yokocho is an Eastern bar and grill, inspired by the alleys and back streets of Japan that are packed with izakayas and restaurants, or in desi terms, a khao-gali.

Park Street gets Yokocho, a Japanese alley inspired bar and grill