This cosy dimsum hub in Kolkata could be a comfort food lover’s den

The monsoon season sets the perfect mood for anything warm and comforting. And dim sums definitely make it to the top of the list for many. It is on one such rain-washed day that we paid a visit to the cosy Dimsum Story by Anirban Chakraborty, which recently shifted from Kasba to Lake Terrace area. A flight of stairs with visuals of quirky dim sums hanging on the wall took us to the eatery. You can grab a window seat or choose a quieter corner to have the perfect ‘hang out’ time with friends and family. The variety on the menu got us all excited about the experience that followed.
We kicked off with the classic Philly cream cheese dim sum. The whole piece just melted in our mouths.
Up next was the Truffle edamame dim sum. The aroma of the truffle hit us from the moment we opened the lid of the bamboo basket. Edamame is an integral ingredient of Asian bites, and the presence of truffle elevated the flavours to another level.
Seafood and meat lovers could find a wholesome combination of the two in the Shrimp and pork sui mai. Cylindrical pockets with a generous filling of shrimp and pork, closed with carrots and spring onions on top, were one of the highlight dishes from the menu. Add a slight kick of the chilli oil and the dish levels up even more.
Those who are looking for a place to treat their friends shouldn’t miss out on the House royale platter. Comprising Prawn hargow, Thai zest chicken dumplings, and Sichuan-style chicken dim sum, the platter is all about bringing together different fillings, tastes, colours and sizes, each one better than the prior.
We wrapped up our meal with the Soy mushroom chung fun, which was the star of the afternoon for us. Rice paper pockets loaded with mushrooms, dunked in soy sauce and garnished with sesame seeds and spring onions, were something we would gladly return for. The umami mushroom was well balanced with the savoury soy sauce and rice paper.
Apart from dim sums, you can also check out their gyoza, baos and other appetisers. If you are looking for a drink, then try the mango matcha and berries, and hibiscus iced tea, both refreshing and complementing the hot plates beside you.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 1,200+
From noon to 10 pm
At 15, Lake Terrace
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.