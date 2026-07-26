This cosy dimsum hub in Kolkata could be a comfort food lover’s den

The monsoon season sets the perfect mood for anything warm and comforting. And dim sums definitely make it to the top of the list for many. It is on one such rain-washed day that we paid a visit to the cosy Dimsum Story by Anirban Chakraborty, which recently shifted from Kasba to Lake Terrace area. A flight of stairs with visuals of quirky dim sums hanging on the wall took us to the eatery. You can grab a window seat or choose a quieter corner to have the perfect ‘hang out’ time with friends and family. The variety on the menu got us all excited about the experience that followed.

Here's all that we recommend eating from the Dimsum Story