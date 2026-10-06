Exploring Bengal’s intricate flavours at this popular diner’s latest outlet

Anyone who has will agree that it offers one of the most intricate flavour profiles in the world. From delicate, subtle nuances to rich, varied dishes, Bengali cuisine explores and balances flavour notes like no other.

Himur Heshel opens a new outlet in Salt Lake's EC Block

The second outlet of Himur Heshel reaffirms this beautifully. Sutapa Barua, aka Himu, the culinary force behind the brand, has spared no detail to do up the space. Done in soothing beige and pastel tones, the interior celebrates Bengal’s rich heritage, right from the terracotta accents of Bishnupur, hand-stitched fish and floral motifs on the mul curtains, and delicate alpana glass paintings on the windows, to an impressive fusion wall blending lippan art with traditional Bengali art.