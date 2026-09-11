Up for a little taste of Bangkok in Kolkata this weekend? Here's where to go

This weekend, if you want a blast of sweet, salty, tangy, spicy flavours in your mouth, you know exactly where to go...Yauatcha at Quest Mall, as the popular diner from Mumbai, Nara Thai is taking over the kitchen. The three-day takeover will bring the vibrant spirit of Thai cooking to the city, finding harmony in contrasts.

Here's what we experienced at the Nara Thai takeover at Yauatcha Kolkata

Upon knowing our taste preferences, we were served a tequila-based cocktail Phi Phi Fire, a cocktail boasting of sweet agave and yuzus flavours, topped with a raw mango and jalapeño foam, it was tangy, sweet and spicy all at once. And that kick from the Thai chillis is unmissable.

For the starters, grilled John Dory with kaffir lime was hands down our favourable. The fillet had an incredibly buttery texture, with a tangy, spicy marinade, grilled to perfection. The sweet fish was a striking contrast to the spicy marinade, and we loved it. We also grabbed a plate of Salted Thai crispy chicken wings. Though it tasted a little bland after the fish, but if you like a good super crispy, garlicky chicken wings, this is a must-try.