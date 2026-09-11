Up for a little taste of Bangkok in Kolkata this weekend? Here's where to go

This weekend, if you want a blast of sweet, salty, tangy, spicy flavours in your mouth, you know exactly where to go...Yauatcha at Quest Mall, as the popular diner from Mumbai, Nara Thai is taking over the kitchen. The three-day takeover will bring the vibrant spirit of Thai cooking to the city, finding harmony in contrasts.
Upon knowing our taste preferences, we were served a tequila-based cocktail Phi Phi Fire, a cocktail boasting of sweet agave and yuzus flavours, topped with a raw mango and jalapeño foam, it was tangy, sweet and spicy all at once. And that kick from the Thai chillis is unmissable.
For the starters, grilled John Dory with kaffir lime was hands down our favourable. The fillet had an incredibly buttery texture, with a tangy, spicy marinade, grilled to perfection. The sweet fish was a striking contrast to the spicy marinade, and we loved it. We also grabbed a plate of Salted Thai crispy chicken wings. Though it tasted a little bland after the fish, but if you like a good super crispy, garlicky chicken wings, this is a must-try.
The Crispy mushroom & chilli fried rice with a Chicken Kraprao was our bet for the mains. The short-grained fried rice, with crispy shiitake mushroom bits was so good and comforting. Paired with the Thai Chilli basil flavoured Chicken kraprao, they were a great match. At most places we have tried the Kraprao paired with jasmine rice, but this combination was so much more flavourful.
For the dessert, Tub Tim Grob is always our favourite pick at Nara Thai. A traditional Thai dessert, it boasts of cubes of water chestnuts soaked in grenadine or red food dye, which is then boiled in tapioca flour. This dessert is often known as "pomegranate seeds" or "rubies" because of its appearance, and is served with chilled coconut milk and ice cubes.
If you have not tried it yet, this is your cue to go for it.
Price for two: Rs 3500
Yauatcha Kolkata address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
Date: September 11-13
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