Bengaluru’s famous Glen’s Bakehouse opens in Anna Nagar with red velvet cupcakes, sourdough pizzas and brekkie specials

It’s been a few weeks since Bengaluru’s popular Glen’s Bakehouse opened in Chennai. And while the entrance on a tree lined street in Anna Nagar is laidback and conjures up a relaxed weekend vibe, the interiors are abuzz with packed tables. As we expect, most of them are overflowing with dessert — like those can’t-stop-at-one mini Red Velvet cupcakes, this spot is well known for, Caramel Doughnuts and Blueberry Cheesecake. But dessert is barely the tip of the iceberg. We browse through the expansive menu which packs in 350 odd dishes including breakfast choices, sourdough pizzas, sandwiches and savoury bakes — and boy, are we glad that we skipped breakfast!

Assorted cupcakes & tarts

Chocolate frappe

Operations head and partner, Rajaneesh Kumar, tells us that work has been underway for the past year-and-a-half to bring this establishment to Chennai. And this is just the beginning, he shares, as we get a tour of the spacious 5,000 sq ft property which can seat a hundred people, with indoor dining on two levels and outdoors as well. “We are planning five more outlets in Chennai and one in Puducherry,” he shares, as we sip on a Frappe Chocolate topped with a swirl of whipped cream for added indulgence. Red Velvet is on the list of frappe flavours as well, we feel obliged to add, for fans. Meanwhile, peer closely at the desserts off the shelf and you will find decadent slices marrying red velvet and chocolate as well.

Sourdough pizza slices - pepperoni & mushroom

German chocolate cheesecake





From the bake section, manager Anil plys our table with an assortment of specials like the Chicken Cheesy Bake, tangy with homemade tomato sauce and rich with melted mascarpone; a penne platter covered in white Bechamel sauce which is to die for; and sourdough pizza with generous toppings like chicken pesto. The only underwhelming plate is the Bagel with Egg, Sausage and Cream Cheese because the eggs and baked beans arrive cold. This is however, quickly remedied by a second round of dessert. Cue a serving of German Chocolate Cheesecake which we have already decided we will be reordering on our next visit.

Meal for two at INR 600.