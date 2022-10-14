Popular bakery Theobroma opens its doors in Chennai

One of India’s largest premium bakeries and patisserie brands, Theobroma, which is known for its brownies, cakes and desserts opened its first outlet in Chennai today in Anna Nagar. This will be followed by the second outlet at Nungambakkam which will open on October 20, 2022.

Also read: Chennai’s newest dessert destination, Clean Treats, offers low-calorie brownies among many other treats

On the outlet opening, the CEO of Theobroma Rishi Gour said, “We are very happy to bring our signature offerings to Chennai. The city has a large community of discerning food lovers who have a high level of awareness about food, food trends and ingredients. And we are excited to open our first store in the city.”

Theobroma means ‘food of the Gods’ in Greek. The brand started its journey in 2004 in Mumbai as a family-run bakery. Over the next 18 years, the brand built an unparalleled reputation for exceptional products and warm service. Today it is known for its wide, much sought-after product range spanning multiple categories such as brownies, cakes, desserts, cookies and crackers, bread and savouries, as well as its viennoiseries, beverages and unique festive and seasonal offerings.

Also read: L’Amour, a luxury dessert studio in Chennai serves plated desserts that look like art and taste like a dream

Theobroma recently reached a milestone of 100 outlets spread across five cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, including new format stores like delivery-only ‘cloud’ outlets. Some signature offerings by the bakery include a range of products including, brownies (Overload brownie, Millionaire brownie and the (eggless) Outrageous Brownie) and cakes like the Dutch Truffle cake, Hazelnut Praline Mousse cake, Chocoholic cake and Opium Cake.