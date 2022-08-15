Chennai’s newest dessert destination, Clean Treats, offers low-calorie brownies among many other treats

This new dessert spot in town serves a 100-calorie brownie. And we aren’t kidding. Fitness coach and nutritionist Shitija Uppal’s recently-opened Clean Treats by Fitchef on TTK Road serves up exactly what the name promises — expect cookies, cakes, yoghurt jars and smoothies — all with natural sugars and packing-in half the calories compared to what you would normally find on the shelf. “All the products have been in trial for two years and it’s taken really one and half years to two years to develop all the recipes,” says Shitija Uppal.

This apart, look out, fitness enthusiasts: you can opt for whey protein smoothies, protein truffle balls and protein cookies that make for a fun post-workout snack. “There are a lot of options for fitness enthusiasts, considering I myself am a fitness coach. One of the things I missed before I started Clean Treats by Fitchef was delicious post-workout options,” she adds.

We tried the bestseller, which is a fudgy 100-calorie super brownie. It tasted just like a 500-calorie brownie. The perfect combination of a crackly top, and a fudgy, chewy or gooey texture otherwise, the brownie and desserts are made with 72 percent dark chocolate.

Another seemingly decadent option — the chocolate paleo cake is a 250-calorie treat that contains coconut sugar, for people with diabetes. Paleo crackers are another diabetic-friendly snack option available at the store.

“It is about giving people desserts that they can enjoy (that doesn’t throw them off track from a healthy lifestyle) and something that they can have through the week, just to indulge once in a while,” Shitija concludes.

INR 120 onwards.