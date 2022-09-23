L’Amour, a luxury dessert studio in Chennai serves plated desserts that look like art and taste like a dream

Swipe right for L’ Amour — Chennai’s newest luxury dessert studio in Rutland Gate, Nungambakkam. With gourmet plated desserts that you can savour on request, as part of a ‘dessert tour’ or a bite of one of their celestial-looking handcrafted chocolates in eight flavours like Pistachio Lime and Wasabi — we are quickly smitten. Extra points for the ‘pink couch’ that gives us Valentine’s Day feels even though we are rolling into the end of September.

The compact 16-seater (including outdoors) is owned by partners Aishwarya Selvaraj, a dermatologist with a penchant for food and travel and restaurateur Nikhil Moturi (Crimson Chakra and Sorgam). Although Nikhil informs us, “Work has already begun on expanding our seating capacity because people are now sitting in their cars when they can’t get a seat.”

The Dulce Scandal



A-mousse me

Fortunately, we have no trouble getting one as we skip dinner and head over early to do justice to the indulgence that awaits. We start with the fastest mover on the menu — The Deceptive King of L’Amour (expect Victorian sounding names straight out of a Bridgerton novel). It appears to be a chocolate sphere with a mirror glaze. One spoon in and we can taste moist cake with a pairing of caramel ganache and fresh mango compote — a flavour coupling that surprises and delights. Those who fancy decadent notes like these might also enjoy the Banoffee Citadel — packing in layers of rich caramel chocolate mousse and caramelised banana.

Strawberry mousse cake





Strawberry surprise

In stark contrast, is the strawberry mousse cake with an airy strawberry fresh cream. Tropical and refreshing, this one called the L’ Amour Heart Affair is a head turner with its striking red exterior — making it an instant Instagram photo op. Meanwhile, you can devour the entire thing in a snap and still have room for two biryanis after. Perfect for a pick-me-up on a hot, sticky day. Each dessert also comes with six to eight elements on the plate to offer a blend of aesthetic and texture — think macarons, sponge cake, fresh strawberries, edible petals and granola crumble.



Callebaut dreamin’

We save the best for last. And that is the OMG-worthy Hot Chocolate. We opt for the dark variant, although there is a milk chocolate option as well. Thick and dreamy, like velvet — the recipe uses Belgian Callebaut as its main ingredient, but the rest is top secret. However, this a potent love potion for a mere 300 bucks. Sip, swirl, sigh...

Open only in the evening, from 4 pm to midnight. Plated desserts INR 275 to INR 675. Chocolates at INR 80, macarons at INR 75.

