Beachville cafe in Alwarpet rolls out a new selection of cold brews, meal bowls and desserts 

Beachville on St Mary’s Road has a host of new offerings that are slated to make their way on to the menu this year. And as always, coffee enthusiasts, have the most to look forward to. The specialty coffee roastery and café introduced four new cold brews last week. Sip on this: a Chocolate Nitro Brew made with Nachammai Single origin coffee, a touch of dairy-free oat milk and Valrhona chocolate. You could also opt for a sweeter, more indulgent caramel variant. For folks who can’t get enough of the Biscoff flavour trend, there is a Biscoff Piccolo Latte prepped with a rich espresso. And for those looking for a healthy caffeine fix, there is the Palmyra Turmeric Cortado, a twist on the classic Cortado made with the goodness of palm sugar and healthy turmeric.

Vietnamese hot coffee





On the brew

Founder Divya Jayashankar tells us, “2023 will see Beachville roll out coffees from smaller, boutique specialty estates across India, as well as a larger range of international coffees from exciting new origins.” And there is also plenty brewing for patrons, beyond the menu, as well. “There will be a larger focus on coffee tasting events and workshops in the café, as well as a rolling seasonal menu of beverages and food,” she tells us.



Vietnamese chicken bowl

Meatballs & marinara

We are also keen to get a taste of their latest meal bowls — rolled out for light lunch offerings — in response to their popular Tex Mex and Mediterranean variants. And soon find ourselves head-over-heels for the Italian Bowl with spaghetti and hearty chicken meatballs in a fresh marinara sauce finished off with parmesan. Vegetarians can opt for soy meatballs which are equally scrumptious. For Asian specials, we find ourselves torn between the Vietnamese Bowl and the Bánh Xeo — and end up ordering both. The bowl is served with a rice vermicelli, lemongrass cotton tofu and a crunchy cucumber and carrot salad dressed in a zingy Asian vinaigrette. Meanwhile, the latter is a savoury crêpe that looks more like a fluffy dosa, except made with batter of rice flour, coconut milk and turmeric. Expect a healthy stuffing of julienned veggies and your protein of choice (chicken or tofu). Don’t forget to dunk it into the accompanying sweet, tangy sauce before you take a bite.

Parisian crêpe





We taste a bunch of new petit desserts, as well, which we are told are inspired by travel and customer preferences. The bright pink Ispahan, riffing off the French dessert, pairs flavours of lychee jelly with raspberry and rose mousse, while the classic Blueberry cheesecake with a housemade compote is as expected. However, it is the delicate Parisian Crêpe that wins the day for us — banana and berries with a generous slather of Nutella... does life get any sweeter?

Meal for two INR 1,500. Cold brews at INR 200 upwards.

