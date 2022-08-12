Beachville Cafe on St Mary's Road has a delicious new menu and a bar that serves coffee mocktails

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee — at Beachville cafe it means tall fluffy decadent pancakes or an acai bowl that is resplendent with fruits, grains and berries or a waffle that tastes like a dosa with kara chutney! The new menu is all that and more. The outlet has been known for their beans and brews for a while now and Divya Jayashankar who founded the coffee brand earlier, had opened the place in 2020 along with popular restaurateur and Chef Sandesh Reddy. Now there is a visible surge of new ideas as businessman-turned-restaurateur Manoj Padmanaban comes on board as partner and head of experiences. Divya adds to it and explains, “Beachville Coffee Roasters started out as a brand known for its classics - both the roastery vertical as well as in-cafe. Once we had nailed down the classics, I realised how flavour pairings could elevate one's coffee experience.”

Fluffy Pancakes at Beachville cafe

One of the regulars at his 48-seater café, we catch up with Manoj one fine morning as he offers us an exciting gourmet menu and a unique coffee mocktail lineup to match. “Coffee at Beachville is a lifestyle — right from a work meeting to a post workout meal or a family meal, we hope to curate experiences that become habits. Our aim is to take the coffee cult to new levels — put Indian coffee on the global map,” says Manoj, who in the past has impressed us with experimental dishes at exclusive private sit down dinners.

Beach Toast at Beachville cafe

Though it was late in the morning, we decided to go with the breakfast options. We sip on a robust pourover that promises to be addictive — and soon find ourselves digging into a bircher bowl of creamy cold oats, bananas and peanut butter. What that dish lacked in appearance was made up for in heaps with the Acai Bowl which is equally delicious but offers tarty berry notes and fresh fruits and grains in the colourful mix. A mischievous fusion, the dosa waffle is crunchy and the savoury kara chutney dip works well with it.

Cold Fashioned coffee mocktail at Beachville

Moving on to some decadence, we find ourselves mopping the last drops of peanut butter ice cream with thick, moist slices of caramel French toast. And if that didn’t put a smile on our faces — the Fluffy Pancakes dripping with valrhona hot chocolate sauce definitely had us grinning with delight. To ease the sugar rush we sip on a Cold Fashioned brew — a perfect morning beverage (despite being inspired by the famous bourbon cocktail), it is cinnamon smoked and fragrant with orange zest. We sigh with satisfaction and seriously start contemplating owning one of those aero presses on the counter that are available for sale here.

A meal for two at INR 1,600 (including a cuppa each).

— Sabrina Rajan