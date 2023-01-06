Radisson Blu Hotel GRT opens Chennai’s first Anglo Indian restaurant, Ministry of Chutneys 

When we heard about a restaurant themed around Anglo Indian cuisine in the works, a couple of months ago, we were stoked. Finally, we won’t have to wait for an excuse to go to a friend’s house with the sole intention of binging on Ball Curry. After months of research, visiting homemakers from the community and going back and forth on recipes with Bengaluru-based Anglo Indian cookbook author Bridget White Kumar, Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai launched the city’s first Anglo Indian restaurant, Ministry of Chutneys, recently. In tune with the name, look out for a ‘chutney trolley’ with as many as 12 varieties, including staples like Devil’s chutney, Pineapple and Apple and Date to pair with homemade crisps and garlic bread.

Look up to spot chilli-inspired chandeliers!

Lamb Trotter soup





Trotter up

We take a quick tour of the hotel on Gst Road which is renovated and looks spanking new with an eclectic selection of chandeliers through the lobby (as well as bright green chilli chandeliers in the restaurant) before we settle in for a taste of the menu. The Lamb Trotter Soup prepped with slow cooked knuckle broth is comforting and just what you need with the nip in the air right now. Crumb fried Chicken Chops make for a crunchy appetiser that pairs well with a zingy salad or is perfect by itself. And the Meen Moley is subtle but flavourful. “We get all of our masalas specially ground in Mumbai and sent to us, so our flavours are authentic and standardised,” says executive chef Kishore Kumar Neethinathan. This includes everything from a pepperwater (rasam) spice, to mixes for cutlets and vindaloo.

Carpet pudding

Taylor’s Mutton Mince Ball Curry





Meatball love

The piece de résistance is of course, the much-awaited Taylor’s Mutton Mince Ball Curry which goes with Judy Grandma’s Saffron Coconut Pilaf. A classic combination for any holiday or celebration, these meatballs are tender and moist, while the brown gravy contrasts with the aromatic coconut rice. Nana’s Foul Curry comes in a close second. We finish off with a curiously titled ‘Carpet Pudding’ which is a no bake dessert where biscuits are dipped in coffee and thick cream flavoured with caramel and then layered in different designs, so as to resemble a carpet. Our kind of magic

carpet ride...

Meal for two INR 3,000. Buffet per person at INR 2,345 nett.



Brekkie specials

In addition to lunch and dinner, you could also sample Anglo Indian specials as part of the breakfast buffet at the restaurant. Our sights are set on the Scottish Pie, Irish Stew and Seafood Ragout. INR 1,234 nett.