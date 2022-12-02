Big Burger Theory serves up a space-themed menu with options like Guardians of the Guacamole and Prawnageddon!

We like our burgers big and juicy and these 400 gram servings to order in do not disappoint. In addition, there is nothing predictable about this burger menu. Big Burger Theory, a cloud kitchen by Ciclo Café, rolls out a space theme with names like Guardians of the Guacamole and Prawnageddon riffing off of cult films and attractive blue packaging with slivers of cheddar floating in zero gravity. On the flavour spectrum, look out for non traditional fillings that justify the ‘gourmet’ tag ranging from crispy prawn tempura on a bed of seaweed to bokchoy and Japanese curry. Meanwhile, owner Ashish Thadani points out, “You can customise your buns based on preference — we have a brioche, focaccia and steamed bao — all made fresh in-house.”

Fried chicken wings





With 15 burgers to choose from, we opt for the Guac Side of the Moon which as you might have guessed from the name is Mexican-inspired and bursting with flavour from the spiced chicken homemade guacamole, sour cream and nachos for crunch. All of this is packed between freshly-baked brioche. We didn’t think this one could be topped but the Cosmic Curry with panko crusted chicken katsu, shredded cabbage and Japanese curry that is delivered between bao buns that are as white as a bedsheet stand apart both visually and flavourwise. The Kimchi Comet with deep fried hash browns and kim-cheese topped with melted cheddar comes in as a close second.

Guac Side of the Moon burger





Meatlovers can go for the Planetary Pull-ed Pork with BBQ sauce and the Cattlestar Galactica (meat and bacon) with their eyes closed, although we found the latter to be a touch dry. On the side, we recommend the Choc-Peanut butter Shake and Cold Coffee alongside Sweet Potato Fries. Request the kimchi mayo for an extra pop of flavour!

Order online. INR 349 upwards.

