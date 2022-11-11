Brekkie your Sunday morning ride down the ECR with a hearty breakfast at the new Ciclo Cafe

Now cycling clubs that frequent the ECR route have a dedicated spot to stop for a weekend breakfast. Ciclo Café’s recently opened spacious 80-seater in Uthandi even offers a discount to folks who come in on a bicycle to encourage riders to get out more. So, expect to see colourful team jerseys with names like Madrascals and Motley Crew milling around the buffet spread as early as 7.30 am. This is also fitting because last year the Tamil Nadu government demarcated a dedicated lane for cyclists between Muttukadu and Akkarai — on weekends — for early morning rides.

Egg-cellent flavours





Brake for brioche

We find all this out over a monster omelette — with spinach, mushrooms and chicken sausages whipped into the mix — which is perfect for a ravenous post-workout appetite. Or in our case, ravenous from the hard work that is navigating Google Maps one-handed as we operated a steering wheel with the other. We are well rewarded with fluffy pancakes served with homemade

strawberry compôte and Brioche French Toast which quickly makes it to the top of our favourites list. Meanwhile, from the ‘Up North’ section — the warm Aloo Paratha that comes with sides of mint chutney and a bowl of thick curd is wholesome and filling. Add a blob of butter on top for some delicious indulgence.



Folks looking for a nutrient-dense plate can opt for the homemade muesli that offers a healthy crunch. We paired this with cold milk for a refreshing change. And if you need to dash, this is well accompanied by the power-packed and satiating Shake of the Day.

Expect a generous spread with eggs to order, sausages, hash browns

as well as an 'Up North' section with poha and aloo paratha





Raise a toast

We however, prefer to leisurely space out our eats and conversation and finish off with a helping of all-time favourite breakfast staples like baked beans, hash browns and grilled chicken sausages. Don’t miss a slice of sourdough to pair alongside, from the assorted

bread basket!

7.30 to 10.30 am on Saturday and Sunday. INR 599 per person.

