Chennai’s monsoon appetite gets a boost from house-made noodles and layered broths

The monsoon does something to our appetites; it makes us want to slow down and eat something warm and deeply considered. Nasi and Mee’s Tokyo Noodle Edit is just the food festival for that. House-made noodles, in-house broths, and a menu that moves between Japanese ramen tradition and the Southeast Asian flavours the restaurant has always done well. The kitchen means it, and the food shows it.

The monsoon calls for bowls worth sharing around

Order the satay first and accept the consequences. Both the spicy and the Malaysian chicken satay are perfectly charred, marinated through so the sweetness and spice arrive as intended, and improbably juicy for something that has been on a flame. All three things at once: char, flavour, moisture. We could not pick a favourite between the two and kept eating both in the attempt. The Malaysian satay tips slightly sweet and the chilli oil or peanut sauce corrects it immediately. You have been warned about the satay. You will order more anyway.

The Salmon nigiri is a thing of beauty: jalapeño slice, caviar, and microgreens on top of the salmon, gone from the table faster than anything else we ordered. The Som tam brings a good chilli kick and the peanuts give it everything it needs.

The Jumbo prawns in Singapore creamy butter are the one recalibration note: large, deshelled, tails intact, doused in a sweet coating made of eggs and con that tips further than the natural sweetness of the prawns can balance against. The fried curry leaves and red chillies on top add character but the sauce does too much. The prawn underneath it deserves more room.