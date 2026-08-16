Chennai’s monsoon appetite gets a boost from house-made noodles and layered broths

The monsoon does something to our appetites; it makes us want to slow down and eat something warm and deeply considered. Nasi and Mee’s Tokyo Noodle Edit is just the food festival for that. House-made noodles, in-house broths, and a menu that moves between Japanese ramen tradition and the Southeast Asian flavours the restaurant has always done well. The kitchen means it, and the food shows it.
Order the satay first and accept the consequences. Both the spicy and the Malaysian chicken satay are perfectly charred, marinated through so the sweetness and spice arrive as intended, and improbably juicy for something that has been on a flame. All three things at once: char, flavour, moisture. We could not pick a favourite between the two and kept eating both in the attempt. The Malaysian satay tips slightly sweet and the chilli oil or peanut sauce corrects it immediately. You have been warned about the satay. You will order more anyway.
The Salmon nigiri is a thing of beauty: jalapeño slice, caviar, and microgreens on top of the salmon, gone from the table faster than anything else we ordered. The Som tam brings a good chilli kick and the peanuts give it everything it needs.
The Jumbo prawns in Singapore creamy butter are the one recalibration note: large, deshelled, tails intact, doused in a sweet coating made of eggs and con that tips further than the natural sweetness of the prawns can balance against. The fried curry leaves and red chillies on top add character but the sauce does too much. The prawn underneath it deserves more room.
Then we dove into the festival menu, and it had us hooked just as much. The Curry ramen is the festival’s most interesting bowl. Fish cake, bok choy, chives, fried katsu chicken, and ramen egg in a broth made from coriander, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, ginger-garlic, and chicken stock. It tastes like an Indian soup that has had a deeply considered conversation with Japanese ramen tradition.
The Spicy miso ramen is the visual highlight: the char on the chicken is so precise it looks almost inked, the result of sous-viding the chicken at 60 degrees first and then open-charring it so the slices are thin enough to absorb the broth entirely but cut so accurately that the char pattern holds completely. The gochujang and miso paste broth underneath is rich and layered. The toppings across the bowls, bok choy, chilli oil, ramen egg, and narutomaki, are consistent and well executed throughout.
Portions are generous. The bowl options come with a share format built in, and half a bowl is genuinely filling. Going with a group and moving across the menu is the right way to do this: satay, nigiri, some bowls split between the table, and the curry ramen as the non-negotiable centre of the order.
Rs 495 onwards. On till August 31, from 12 noon to 10.30 pm. Available across all the outlets of Nasi and Mee.